P.S. If you're a spice lover, simply add a tablespoon of Sriracha into the marinate and teriyaki glaze.

Sweet, saucy, and oh-so-delish, this is a dish your whole crew will really enjoy. It’s bright, colorful and packed with protein and other countless nutrients, thanks to the chunks of juicy pineapple, red onion and bell peppers. The best part? This recipe comes together fast on a single sheet.

Preparation

For the Pineapple Chicken:

1.

Preheat the oven to 420 F. Mist a baking sheet with nonstick oil spray and set aside.

2.

In a medium bowl, combine chicken, bell pepper, onion and pineapple. Add the teriyaki sauce and honey, and toss so everything is well-combined. Let marinate for 15 to 30 minutes, if time allows.

3.

Spread evenly on the prepared baking sheet in one layer and roast in oven for 15 to 18 minutes , or until chicken is cooked through and the vegetables start to caramelize.

For the Teriyaki Glaze:

1.

In a small microwave-safe bowl or mug, mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water and stir until the cornstarch is completely dissolved. Mix in teriyaki sauce and honey until you reach a smooth consistency.

2.

Microwave for 50 to 60 seconds, until the sauce is thick and bubbly (if it’s not thick enough, microwave for an additional minute, stopping and stirring every 20 seconds to check on consistency). Drizzle over finished chicken. Garnish with optional scallions.

3.

Serve over brown rice, veggie rice (such as cauliflower) or quinoa. You can also create yummy wraps using large lettuce leaves or tortillas.