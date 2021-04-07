IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(26)
Joy Bauer
Joy BauerJoy Bauer
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(26)

Ingredients

Pineapple Chicken
  • pounds chicken tenderloins or boneless, skinless breasts cut into 2-inch strips
  • 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 red onion, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 2 cups fresh pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce (reduced sodium, if available)
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • sliced scallions, for garnish (optional)
    • Teriyaki Glaze
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce (reduced sodium, if available)
  • 1 tablespoon honey

    • Chef notes

    Sweet, saucy, and oh-so-delish, this is a dish your whole crew will really enjoy. It’s bright, colorful and packed with protein and other countless nutrients, thanks to the chunks of juicy pineapple, red onion and bell peppers. The best part? This recipe comes together fast on a single sheet.

    P.S. If you're a spice lover, simply add a tablespoon of Sriracha into the marinate and teriyaki glaze.

    Preparation

    For the Pineapple Chicken:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 420 F. Mist a baking sheet with nonstick oil spray and set aside.

    2.

    In a medium bowl, combine chicken, bell pepper, onion and pineapple. Add the teriyaki sauce and honey, and toss so everything is well-combined. Let marinate for 15 to 30 minutes, if time allows.

    3.

    Spread evenly on the prepared baking sheet in one layer and roast in oven for 15 to 18 minutes , or until chicken is cooked through and the vegetables start to caramelize.

    For the Teriyaki Glaze:

    1.

    In a small microwave-safe bowl or mug, mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water and stir until the cornstarch is completely dissolved. Mix in teriyaki sauce and honey until you reach a smooth consistency.

    2.

    Microwave for 50 to 60 seconds, until the sauce is thick and bubbly (if it’s not thick enough, microwave for an additional minute, stopping and stirring every 20 seconds to check on consistency). Drizzle over finished chicken. Garnish with optional scallions.  

    3.

    Serve over brown rice, veggie rice (such as cauliflower) or quinoa. You can also create yummy wraps using large lettuce leaves or tortillas.

    Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken

    Joy Bauer makes one-pan pineapple chicken

    April 7, 202105:58

    Recipe Tags

    DinnerEat Better TODAYTODAY with Hoda & JennaEasyHealthyOne potQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Springtime Pasta Bake

    Guoba with Shrimp Sauce

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Pepper Teigen's stir-fried spaghetti

    Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

    Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini

    Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust

    Slow-Braised Brisket and Onions

    Joy Bauer's Slow-Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken Chili

    Joy Bauer's Slow-Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken Chili

    Giada De Laurentiis' Baked Penne with Roasted Vegetables

    Giada De Laurentiis' Baked Penne with Roasted Vegetables

    Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Baked Salmon