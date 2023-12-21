64 best seafood recipes to feast on

Seafood may sound intimidating to make at home. But it doesn’t have to be. Many fish recipes are simple to execute, requiring only a few minutes of active time, be it sautéing cod in a pan with butter, popping salmon under a broiler or stirring shrimp into a spicy tomato sauce. As long as you pay attention and set a timer, it’s all good.

These recipes showcase a range of methods to cook seafood, whether you’re looking for an appetizer, an all-in-one meal (like a clambake), a weeknight baked fish recipe or a fried fish project that will become a household staple.

Eating seafood regularly is heart-healthy, as fish contains essential omega-3 fatty acids, which can help with cognition and brain health. Seafood is also a key component in the Mediterranean Diet, said to be the healthiest in the world, thanks to its focus on nutrient-dense foods and lack of additives. Since seafood is so flavorful on its own, you don’t need to do much to make it taste delicious.n.

Seafood is also a versatile ingredient, in that these recipes are easy to substitute. Prefer arctic char to salmon? Swap it out. Frozen cod on sale instead of hake or swordfish? That works! Seafood can easily be purchased at the grocery store fish counter (ask which cuts or catches are the freshest) or from the freezer section, where most of the seafood is flash frozen. Defrost overnight in the fridge and you’re good to go.

Swim right into these fish recipes for a delicious seafood dinner every night of the week.

Baked clams are one of those dishes that are as fun to make as they are to eat. Broiling the clams helps easily open the shells, and while they cook, the filling comes together easily. It’s made with a combination of breadcrumbs, melted butter, Parmesan, bacon bits, oregano, garlic, onion, parsley, bell pepper and canned clams. Top each clam with the crisp, briny topping and broil again until crispy.

The name of this recipe doesn’t lie. Particularly because it’s almost impossible to mess up, and applies a technique that can be applied to any type of fish. While this recipe calls for baking salmon with nothing more than lemon, salt and pepper, the finished product can be served countless ways.

You don’t have to be on the beach or even live in New England to whip up a classic clambake. And while this recipe has a lot of ingredients, they all cook together, making this simple group meal a synch to prep. Use your favorite seafood such as shrimp, clams and lobster, and have plenty of melted butter for dipping when the time comes. Bibs optional, but encouraged.

The name of this dish might sound fancy, but it’s not hard to execute. Steelhead trout is a common West Coast catch and cooked simply in a skillet, this mild fish is ready to take on any flavors. A bright, citrus vinaigrette, which gets a little bit of a kick from coriander and chili powder, dresses up the typically simple fish.

Baking fish in foil, as described in this recipe, is a tried-and-true way to ensure the fish stays moist and cooks evenly. This recipe by Padma Lakshmi calls for a homemade sauce of blended garlic, ginger, tamarind paste and sesame oil for a tangy, slightly spicy flavor. Sautéed bok choy and rice soak up all the goodness.

Halibut is a meaty fish that lends itself well to grilling — just be careful to not overcook it. The cherry tomato chimichurri is a fresh way to serve this summer staple. Toss them with a combination of chopped fresh herbs, garlic, lemon, pine nuts and olive oil.

Originally served on the beach in Acapulco, these crunchy, crispy fish tacos will transport you to the sandy shores of the Pacific coast. Fish is cooked with jalapeños and tomatoes to create a flavorful and juicy filling to fold into tortillas. Then, the pescadillas are fried until crisp and ready to eat with charred tomato salsa.

Coconut milk, tomatoes and ginger create a surprisingly fragrant base for red snapper filets. The fish soaks up the marinade, while its natural juices seep into the coconut milk to create a rich and flavorful sauce. Add some rice to serve for a cozy and sophisticated dinner.

Cod can be prepared in so many ways, and this crunchy coconut version delivers succulent seafood and a satisfying crunch. This recipe is quick to prepare and quick to cook. The topping is made with a combination of roasted, salted cashews, unsweetened coconut, curry powder, lime zest and fresh cilantro. A squeeze of lime on top freshens everything up.

Think you don’t like swordfish? Think again. The key to great swordfish is big flavor — here it's seasoned with Creole seasoning and served with a pecan and black-eyed pea salad.

Baked clams are perfect for any occasion — be it appetizers at a party or a casual Italian-inspired dinner at home. The oreganata is made with crispy breadcrumbs, dried oregano, fresh parsley and white wine butter sauce that dresses up the seafood.

This white fish takes on a beautiful golden hue, thanks to a touch of turmeric that echoes the orange notes so pleasantly. Fresh ginger, garlic and chilies all simmer with the fish in a parchment pouch. And the peel of orange or clementine gets a second life as flavoring here, minimizing food waste.

Salmon is just so good glazed! A trio of miso, mirin and sake create an umami-rich glaze that pairs deliciously with fatty salmon. Kewpie mayo maintains the moisture as the filets cook.

As healthy as it is easy, this elegant cod dish truly does come together in 10 minutes. Allow the fish to come to room temperature before baking for even cooking. Homemade dairy-free pesto adds tons of flavor and a pop of color to this neutral-toned fish.

Bivalves such as clams and mussels are a wonderful source of protein and other nutrients — and they go naturally with pasta, particularly long, tangly noodles. This Italian-style dish features a robust herb sauce made with parsley, chervil, chives, fennel and mint. It’s tossed with the cooked seafood and pasta for a holiday-worthy meal fit for a crowd.

Swordfish is great for grilling because it’s meaty and holds up like a steak. In this recipe, it’s brushed with a lemon-garlic sauce and topped with crispy capers for a pop.

No beach — or even a giant lobster pot — is necessary to make this oven-ready clambake. All you need is a grill and a few sheets of aluminum foil. Each packet is filled with mussels, littleneck clams, red potatoes and fresh herbs. Chorizo adds a nice bite and flavor to the packet, but pescatarians can skip it or choose a plant-based substitute.

This recipe is all about technique. Large sea scallops are tossed with oil to prevent sticking, seasoned, then grilled quickly until lightly charred. For efficiency, try skewering each scallop with two parallel skewers, to prevent sliding and make it easier to flip the batch all at once.

This could be a restaurant’s signature dish — but the recipe is all yours to make. Start with a rich, buttery corn sauce, which uses a half gallon of cream — but don’t worry, as it feeds six people. A Creole-pecan topping adds a nice crunch against thin, flaky white fish.

Straight out of Brazil, this flavorful recipe is a surefire hit. Cod cooks with stir-fried vegetables, paprika, turmeric and a rich coconut milk sauce.

Skip the steak in favor of this swordfish au poivre, which riffs upon the classic French beef dish. In this rendition, swordfish or tuna steaks are quickly seared, then dressed simply with a pepper-filled brandy and creamy sauce. Pair with a green salad or steamed greens.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson uses lime to melt the fish seasoning in this recipe, which calls for juicy bone-in halibut steaks. Spicy charred eggplant and sautéed spinach ties everything together.

Dutch Caribbean and deep South culinary traditions meld in this sandwich, created with a New York twist. Crispy fried white fish and shrimp combine to double the seafood between hoagie rolls, while a spicy aioli unites everything for a fantastic bite.

Large shrimp are sautéed in a lemony butter sauce for this show stopping dish. Plenty of modifications are available, including swapping mafaldine for campanelle or angel hair, or shrimp for other seafood such as lobster tails.

Lidia Bastianich is one of the pasta heroes of our time, and this recipe is near perfection. There’s a generous ratio of crab meat to crushed tomatoes here, and it all tangles well with the thin capellini pasta. Top with a drizzle of olive oil.

This cod looks fancy dressed up with cooked slices of lemon and parsley leaves, but it takes just minutes to prepare. It’s baked with a trio of sliced citrus — lemons, limes and oranges — which become warm and soak into the fish.

Orzo is an underrated grain that adds some might to this fish recipe. Although sometimes mistaken for rice, this short-cut pasta soaks up all of the lemony pan juices. Serve with blistered cherry tomatoes for a burst of summery flavor.

Wrap up cod filets like a little present, following a French cooking technique known as “en papillote.” Shiitake mushrooms, shallots, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, carrots and olives cook alongside the fish in parchment packets. Serve with a sprinkle of fresh herbs such as basil and chives.

For a spring-forward dish, serve cod with fresh peas and mint. The verdant flavor really pops, while green lentils add fiber and plant-based protein. For the presentation, smear the pea purée with a spoon for a restaurant-worthy presentation.

Crushing potato chips to use as a crisp coating is so smart on every level. Mayonnaise helps the crushed chips stick on top, and you can really use any flavor of chip you like for an extra boost. Cream-based mustard sauce adds an extra level of decadence.

This recipe has four components: Seafood, tomato-cumin vinaigrette, citrus gremolata and fluffy quinoa. They come together like a well-organized puzzle and all are simple enough to make in one go. It’s a complex dish but when you break it down, it’s not intimidating.

The next best thing to being invited to a clambake by Martha Stewart is replicating her recipe at home. This indoor-friendly stovetop method combines mussels, shrimp, clams and lobsters, plus corn and potatoes. Layer each ingredient so they cook evenly, making this seafood boil a synch.

Is it a restaurant special or a weeknight dinner at home? This ready-to-impress sole filet is doable any night of the week. It’s dressed simply with lemon butter and fresh thyme. Wild rice and grilled asparagus add heft without sacrificing the better-for-you benefits of this healthy recipe.

Baking halibut is a simple way to get dinner on the table in 15 minutes flat. Drizzle the fish with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper, then garnish with fresh chives and lemon wedges. Make it surf and turf with pan-seared steak.

Daniel Boulud’s recipe is elevated enough for one of his acclaimed restaurants, but easy enough to replicate at home. The sauce features fresh sorrel, which are tart green leaves, along with soft-boiled eggs, Dijon and hot sauce. For a super smooth sauce, strain it through a fine-mesh sieve, just like the pros do. The fish itself is grilled simply, then served with the sauce on top.

Straight out of New Orleans, this one-pan, quick-cooking fish recipe will become your new favorite. Use medium-bodied filets such as striped bass, which are pan-seared along with shiitake mushrooms and fennel.

Shrimp Recipes

The Scotto family recipe for spicy seafood pasta is as good as it gets. Start by sautéing garlic until fragrant and golden, then add chilis and tomatoes for a simple red sauce. The shrimp cooks directly in the sauce, which is then tossed with cooked spaghetti.

Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja knows the way to our hearts — and our stomachs. This flavorful shrimp recipe calls for an overnight marinade, which makes this ordinary shellfish so much more interesting. It sits in a marinade made with piquillo peppers, ginger, garlic, smoked paprika and yogurt, then is quickly pan fried up.

Designed for those who like a little kick in their dinner, this shrimp can be as spicy as you like it, just by adjusting the amount of cayenne pepper. Stir-frying the shrimp in a cast-iron skillet takes mere minutes, and the result is a fiery, flavorful bite.

Steal this recipe from Jean-Georges Vongerichten and pass it off as your own for a luxe dinner party. Don’t worry — we won’t tell. Sear shrimp in homemade chili oil, which adds depth to this dish, while mashed garlic makes everything sizzle.

For extra-crispy shrimp, coat them with corn flakes and cook in an air fryer. Once cooked, serve with a drizzle of spicy mayo and a side of cauliflower rice for a low-carb dish.

One of the most popular Italian-American red sauce dishes — fra diavolo — sounds more complicated to make than it really is. This spicy sauce comes together in one pot, and pre-bottled clam juice adds an additional salty flavor. Serve with crusty bread or pasta.

This recipe makes the most of pantry staples and refrigerated leftovers. Build this bowl with quinoa or other grains like rice or farro, then top with corn kernels, canned beans, peppers and seared seasoned shrimp.

Tomatoes, bell peppers, celery, green onions, garlic and thyme all unite in this classic shrimp recipe. Canned tomatoes will work instead of fresh if the seasons don’t align. If you like things spicy, add a dash of cayenne pepper, then serve over rice.

Straight from South Carolina is this buttery shrimp recipe. Start by making homemade compound garlic butter with fresh parsley, tarragon and lemon, which adds so much flavor to this shrimp. Serve with slices of toasted challah for soaking up all that extra melted butter.

Cooking grits low and slow is what gives them a smooth, creamy texture. For extra-cheesy grits (aka the best kind of grits), stir in smoked gouda. Creole seasoning and brown sugar add a sweet, spicy flavor to the shrimp.

Use pre-cut zoodles for a quick, easy and healthy shrimp scampi recipe. Sauté the shrimp with a combination of garlic, wine, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and shrimp for a. Toss the zoodles with the rich, buttery white wine sauce and shrimp for a low-carb meal.

Riffing off pad Thai and curry, toss cooked fettuccine in a sauce made with peanut butter, red curry paste and coconut milk. Carrots and sugar snap peas add crunch and color, while quickly seared shrimp makes it even heartier.

The best way to eat this shrimp is straight off the grill. Jumbo shrimp are cleaned and sliced down the middle to create a butterfly shape, then tossed in garlic oil and grilled. Serve with an elegant parsley and pickled onion salad.

English muffin croutons are a fun riff on the usual crunchy topping for this shrimp Caesar salad. The dressing, which is made with crushed garlic, Dijon mustard, egg and olive oil, is tossed with romaine, Grana Padano, anchovies and grilled shrimp. It comes together in less than 10 minutes.

Take a trip to Southern California with just one bite of these tacos. Tuck grilled shrimp into warm flour tortillas, along with homemade coleslaw.

Fried Fish Recipes

Weekly fish fries are a tradition from New England to the Midwest — and Erin French’s recipe is a great way to master this Friday ritual. Beer adds a bubbly base to the flour coating ensuring that it’s crisp and airy. For an easy non-alcoholic swap, use club soda.

Kristen Kish is earning her “Top Chef” title with this recipe. Finely chopped kimchi is added to the batter for this fried shrimp, along with scallions, onion powder, garlic powder and gochugaru for an extra briny flavor.

Shallow frying is our go-to method for frying fish, particularly because it prevents splatters and is safer than deep-frying. Use a pan with high sides, as well as a metal slotted spoon or spider for cooking and serving the fish.

Katie Lee’s Southern-style fish is dressed in cornmeal, flour and seasonings. Make homemade French fries to serve alongside the crispy fish, as well as from-scratch tartar sauce for dipping.

Is there any seafood dish more southern than fried catfish and grits? Spoon a bacon-tomato gravy over the fish and grits a savory bite.

The perfect fish sandwich has arrived. Spicy tartar sauce adds a little kick to this fried fish sandwich stacked with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a potato roll.

Fish sticks aren’t just for kids. This homemade version is not only nostalgic, but adult-friendly to boot. Serve with homemade tartar sauce and pickles for dipping.

Sheet-Pan Fish Recipes

There’s so much to love about this sheet-pan dinner, beyond just how easy it is. Toss the green beans and grape tomatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper, then spread them out on the sheet pan to roast with lemony fish filets.

For an easy, no-mess weeknight dinner, make sheet-pan shrimp. This Mediterranean-style recipe features briny Kalamata olives, feta cheese, asparagus and cherry tomatoes. Serve it as is or with potatoes or couscous for a fuller meal.

Julia Turshen is an expert at creating home recipes that look elegant and feel easy —and this flounder recipe is no exception. Cooked on a single sheet pan, this low-carb meal is composed enough to serve as-is at a dinner party with a sprinkle of fresh parsley.

This sheet-pan recipe only uses a few ingredients — namely miso paste, lemon, rice, salmon and zucchini — but creates a whole, balanced meal. Serve broiled salmon atop the rice, alongside paper thin slices of zucchini.

Fajita night is guaranteed to be a good time with this recipe! Start by cooking assorted peppers, onions, garlic, seasonings, herbs and olive oil on a sheet pan while the shrimp marinates. Add the seafood for the last few minutes of cooking and have a trivet ready on the table. Everyone can serve themselves by scooping the ingredients into tortillas or eating it as is.

This technique lays out all the components o a classic shrimp boil — shrimp, baby potatoes, corn and onions — on a sheet-pan, and relies on Old Bay for seasoning. Slices of kielbasa add an extra smoky flavor.