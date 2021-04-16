Chef notes

In this simple and flavor-packed sheet-pan dinner, white fish is topped with a lemon-dill-mustard dressing for a bright, herby flavor that pairs well with juicy tomatoes and crunchy green beans. Serve it directly from the pan, pouring the remaining dressing on the green beans and tomatoes. Most of this dish is hands-off, meaning you'll have a lot of downtime while the beans and tomatoes cook, so you can use that time to zest the lemon, season the fish, make the dill dressing, clean up and set the table.

Technique tip: If you use a leaner and thinner fillet of fish than hake or cod, then you will need to reduce the cooking time by at least 4-5 minutes, adding it to the sheet pan about 20 minutes after the cooking process. If you'd like to blister the tomatoes or green beans more, then turn on the broiler during the last 3 minutes of the cooking process and finish the fish underneath it.

Swap option: If you're not a fan of dill, swap it for mint, cilantro or parsley.