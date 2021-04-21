Technique tip: Use the chicken-cooking downtime to make the dressing and prepare the ramps.

This super simple sheet-pan chicken utilizes the garlicky, onion flavor of ramps, smashed garlic and lemon slices to infuse the chicken with these flavors, while the chicken drippings, in turn, season the rest of the dish. The lemon rinds will become soft and edible and the garlic soft and spreadable.

Preparation

For the chicken:

1.

Heat the oven to 425 F.

2.

Pat the chicken dry and coat with 2 tablespoons oil, then season well with salt, pepper and oregano. Add the lemon slices and smashed garlic, rubbing them in the pan oil. Cook for 15 minutes.

3.

Rub the ramps all over with the remaining tablespoon of oil, including the leaves, and season with salt and pepper. Add to the sheet pan (it will look crowded because of the leaves, but they will shrink down) and cook until the chicken juices run clear when pierced with a fork, 30-35 minutes. If you'd like the chicken skin to be crispier, then scrape off the other ingredients and place the chicken under the broiler for 1-3 minutes.

For the dressing:

Combine the vinegar, mustard and ramps, then whisk in the oil until smooth.

To serve:

Pour some of the dressing over the chicken, serving the remaining on the side. Serve with bread, rice or lightly oiled pasta.