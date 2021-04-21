IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Ramps, Lemon and Smashed Garlic

Courtesy Yasimin Fahr
Yasmin Fahr
Ingredients

Chicken
  • pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken parts, preferably thighs or drumsticks
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 bunch ramps or scallions, ends trimmed and thin film removed
  • bread, rice or lightly oiled pasta, for serving
    • Ramp vinaigrette
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons old-style whole-grain mustard
  • 2-3 ramp bulbs, minced, leaves reserved
  • 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    This super simple sheet-pan chicken utilizes the garlicky, onion flavor of ramps, smashed garlic and lemon slices to infuse the chicken with these flavors, while the chicken drippings, in turn, season the rest of the dish. The lemon rinds will become soft and edible and the garlic soft and spreadable.

    Technique tip: Use the chicken-cooking downtime to make the dressing and prepare the ramps.

    Swap option: If you can't find ramps, use scallions instead.

    Preparation

    For the chicken:

    1.

    Heat the oven to 425 F.

    2.

    Pat the chicken dry and coat with 2 tablespoons oil, then season well with salt, pepper and oregano. Add the lemon slices and smashed garlic, rubbing them in the pan oil. Cook for 15 minutes.

    3.

    Rub the ramps all over with the remaining tablespoon of oil, including the leaves, and season with salt and pepper. Add to the sheet pan (it will look crowded because of the leaves, but they will shrink down) and cook until the chicken juices run clear when pierced with a fork, 30-35 minutes. If you'd like the chicken skin to be crispier, then scrape off the other ingredients and place the chicken under the broiler for 1-3 minutes.

    For the dressing:

    Combine the vinegar, mustard and ramps, then whisk in the oil until smooth.

    To serve:

    Pour some of the dressing over the chicken, serving the remaining on the side. Serve with bread, rice or lightly oiled pasta.

    Sheet-Pan Chicken with Ramps, Lemon and Smashed Garlic

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyOne potQuickSpringEntrées

