Whether it's Meatless Monday or you want a protein-rich serving of vegetables with plenty of umami flavor for dinner, this all-in-one dish is a winner. Cauliflower, shiitake mushrooms and bok choy come together beautifully in a Korean barbecue sauce speckled with raw cashews for a perfectly balanced crunch in each bite.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

2.

Toss the cauliflower and mushroom slices with the olive oil in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on a large rimmed sheet pan and sprinkle the cashews over the vegetables. Cook for 20 minutes, then stir and cook for 15 minutes more.

3.

While the cauliflower, mushrooms, and cashews cook, rinse the baby bok choy. Cut the stems into 1-inch thick slices and roughly chop the leaves.

4.

Stir the bok choy and 1/4 cup BBQ sauce in with the vegetables on the sheet pan. Cook for 15 minutes more, stirring occasionally, until the bok choy stems are tender. Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup BBQ sauce and serve.