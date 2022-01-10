IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

Sheet-Pan Korean BBQ Cauliflower with Shiitakes, Bok Choy and Cashews

COOK TIME
50 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
A vegetarian dinner all in one sheet pan is an easy way to commit to Meatless Monday.
A vegetarian dinner all in one sheet pan is an easy way to commit to Meatless Monday.Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Casey Barber
COOK TIME
50 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cauliflower florets
  • 1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, rinsed, stemmed and sliced 1/2-inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup whole raw cashews
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 heads baby bok choy
  • 1/2 cup Korean barbecue sauce, divided

    • Fulfilled byWalmart Logo

    Chef notes

    Whether it's Meatless Monday or you want a protein-rich serving of vegetables with plenty of umami flavor for dinner, this all-in-one dish is a winner. Cauliflower, shiitake mushrooms and bok choy come together beautifully in a Korean barbecue sauce speckled with raw cashews for a perfectly balanced crunch in each bite. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

    2.

    Toss the cauliflower and mushroom slices with the olive oil in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on a large rimmed sheet pan and sprinkle the cashews over the vegetables. Cook for 20 minutes, then stir and cook for 15 minutes more. 

    3.

    While the cauliflower, mushrooms, and cashews cook, rinse the baby bok choy. Cut the stems into 1-inch thick slices and roughly chop the leaves. 

    4.

    Stir the bok choy and 1/4 cup BBQ sauce in with the vegetables on the sheet pan. Cook for 15 minutes more, stirring occasionally, until the bok choy stems are tender. Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup BBQ sauce and serve.

    Sheet-Pan Korean BBQ Cauliflower with Shiitakes, Bok Choy and Cashews

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanKoreanEasyQuickTODAY TableVegetarianEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice