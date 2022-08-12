Ingredients
- 1½ pounds (~3 cups) baby carrots
- 4 cups small cauliflower florets
- 2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons harissa paste, mild or spicy
- 3 tablespoons orange juice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin-on or off (if using fillets with skin, place skin-side down when adding to sheet pan)
- fresh herbs, such as chopped chives, cilantro, parsley and scallions, for garnish
Chef notes
Smoky, spicy, and brimming with flavor, this one-sheet meal is a one-and-done deal. It's a super simple dish delivering melt-in-your-mouth roasted carrots and cauliflower, paired with flavorful saucy salmon fillets (hello, omega-3s!). The harissa-orange-ginger sauce creates a scrumptious glaze for the fish and everything is baked to perfection on one single baking sheet. The end result is totally addictive and satisfying — you can choose to enjoy it as a low-carb feast, or serve it with quinoa, brown rice or another favorite grain!
Technique tips: You can also use the completed dish to build yummy harissa salmon bowls. To make, fill each bowl with a base of preferred grains (quinoa, rice, etc.), followed by a hearty scoop of roasted veggies, and top with a salmon fillet. Garnish with lots of chopped herbs!
Swap options: This is a delicious fuss-free and low-carb dinner. It can also be served alongside quinoa, brown rice or roasted potatoes. Veggies are interchangeable. Cooking time may change depending on which veggies you use, since many veggies cook quicker than carrots and cauliflower. I use baby carrots for convenience … but anything goes! You can choose mild or spicy harissa paste. You can choose salmon with skin or without; if fillets have skin, be sure to place them skin-side down on the heated baking sheet.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 450 F.2.
Add veggies to large mixing bowl and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Lay out on baking sheet in single layer and roast in oven on middle rack for 25 minutes.3.
While veggies are in the oven, mix harissa paste with orange juice and ginger (I like to use the same veggie bowl for an easier cleanup). Add salmon fillets into the bowl and squish them around. If your fillets have skin, place them upside down in the bowl so the flesh side gets coated. Allow them to sit in sauce.4.
When veggies have been in oven for 25 minutes, give them a toss. Then, add salmon fillets to the pan, nestling between veggies and ensuring the salmon bottoms are flat against the hot baking sheet. Spoon the remaining harissa mixture generously over the fillets, coating the tops and sides. Sprinkle salt over the tops. Place back in the oven for about 10 minutes, or a few minutes longer if you prefer your salmon medium-to-well-done.5.
Remove from oven and garnish with fresh herbs, such as chopped chives, cilantro, parsley and scallions.