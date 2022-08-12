Chef notes

Smoky, spicy, and brimming with flavor, this one-sheet meal is a one-and-done deal. It's a super simple dish delivering melt-in-your-mouth roasted carrots and cauliflower, paired with flavorful saucy salmon fillets (hello, omega-3s!). The harissa-orange-ginger sauce creates a scrumptious glaze for the fish and everything is baked to perfection on one single baking sheet. The end result is totally addictive and satisfying — you can choose to enjoy it as a low-carb feast, or serve it with quinoa, brown rice or another favorite grain!

Technique tips: You can also use the completed dish to build yummy harissa salmon bowls. To make, fill each bowl with a base of preferred grains (quinoa, rice, etc.), followed by a hearty scoop of roasted veggies, and top with a salmon fillet. Garnish with lots of chopped herbs!

Swap options: This is a delicious fuss-free and low-carb dinner. It can also be served alongside quinoa, brown rice or roasted potatoes. Veggies are interchangeable. Cooking time may change depending on which veggies you use, since many veggies cook quicker than carrots and cauliflower. I use baby carrots for convenience … but anything goes! You can choose mild or spicy harissa paste. You can choose salmon with skin or without; if fillets have skin, be sure to place them skin-side down on the heated baking sheet.