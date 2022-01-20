Buttery cannellini beans and kale pair wonderfully with this peppery, nutritious Italian sausage dinner. A delightfully easy meal for any night of the week, the whole thing only takes 10 minutes to put together in one sheet-pan and takes just 30 minutes to bake.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Arrange the sausage links on 1/3 of a large rimmed sheet pan and cook for 10 minutes while you prep the vegetables.

2.

In a large bowl, toss the kale and tomatoes with the olive oil, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Add the vegetables to the remaining 2/3 of the sheet pans and cook for 15 minutes longer, until the kale is beginning to crisp and the tomatoes are tender.

3.

Gently stir the beans into the vegetables and cook for 5 to 7 minutes more, until the beans are heated through. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the vegetables and serve immediately.