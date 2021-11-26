IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Latkes

Make Joy Bauer’s latkes for Hannukkah

Nov. 26, 202103:40
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • olive oil spray
  • pounds (about 4) medium sweet potatoes
  • 1 medium onion
  • 1/4 cup matzo meal
  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is a Hanukkah miracle: All your mouthwatering potato pancakes are done at the same time (no sweating over the skillet while they cook in small batches). Also, since you'll be baking them instead of pan-frying, there's no mess to clean up afterward. Here, you get all the nostalgic deliciousness with a boost of nutrition and a lot less oil. Fun fact: The original latke was made of … dreidel roll please … ricotta cheese! Get ready for a whole latke love.

    Swap options: You can sub any flour for the matzo meal.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a 12- by 17-inch standard baking sheet with parchment paper and generously spray the paper with olive oil spray (the paper and spray are both important, as they'll prevent the bottoms from sticking when they're finished). Set aside.

    2.

    Scrub sweet potatoes and pat them dry. Cut them into chunks and shred in food processor (alternatively, you can grate them using the side of a box grater with the largest holes). Transfer shreds to large bowl and drain out as much liquid as possible; press with paper towels or wrap in a cheesecloth.

    3.

    Shred the onions in the food processor (or use grater) and add them to the bowl with drained potatoes (no need to drain onions), along with the matzo meal, eggs and seasonings. Using your hands, mix the batter until everything is well-combined (you'll definitely need your hands for this — it won't come together as well with a spatula or spoon!). Evenly distribute the batter on the prepared baking sheet and slightly press down with your hands to compress. Generously mist the top with olive oil spray. Bake in the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, rotating the sheet halfway through.

    4.

    Slice into 12 squares and enjoy with sour cream, applesauce or toppings of choice.

    Recipe Tags

    JewishComfort FoodEasyEntertainingHanukkahHealthyKid-friendlyAppetizersSide dishes

