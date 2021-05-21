Ingredients
Have a pancake party — no flipping necessary! Fit to serve a crowd, this flavorful flapjack recipe is truly a one-sheet wonder, delivering warm-out-of-the-oven breakfast treats right to your table. They’re super moist and gently sweet, and the toppings can be tailored to your taste buds — chocolate-blueberry, banana-pecan, strawberry-coconut and more! Once you make this sheet-pan pancake, there is no going back.
P.S. You can make this ahead of time, stash in the fridge (or freeze), and then warm individual squares in the microwave or oven before eating. You can also make the batter ahead of time and stash in the fridge overnight — but leave the dry and wet ingredients separated and only mix when you’re ready to bake.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 425 F. Liberally coat a standard baking sheet ((~13″ x 18″) with oil spray.2.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients (flours, salt, baking powder).3.
In a separate bowl, add the eggs and lightly beat them. Mix in the milk, applesauce, maple syrup and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until well-combined, about 2 minutes, being thoughtful to not overmix (if the batter seems lumpy, try to smash the larger lumps on the side of the bowl to break them up, but it’s perfectly OK to have small lumps throughout).4.
Pour the batter on the baking sheet and spread evenly using a spoon or spatula. Tap the bottom of the baking sheet on the counter a few times to allow any air bubbles to escape. Place the fruit slices on top in any pattern you’d like. Bake in the oven on middle rack for about 15 minutes, until the batter is golden-brown. Let sit for a few minutes to slightly cool, then slice into squares and serve with optional maple syrup or whipped cream.
Note: You can add all sorts of preferred toppings with (or instead of) the fruit: dark chocolate chips, shredded coconut, chopped toasted pecans, a drizzle of warm peanut butter, etc.