Chef notes

Have a pancake party — no flipping necessary! Fit to serve a crowd, this flavorful flapjack recipe is truly a one-sheet wonder, delivering warm-out-of-the-oven breakfast treats right to your table. They’re super moist and gently sweet, and the toppings can be tailored to your taste buds — chocolate-blueberry, banana-pecan, strawberry-coconut and more! Once you make this sheet-pan pancake, there is no going back.

P.S. You can make this ahead of time, stash in the fridge (or freeze), and then warm individual squares in the microwave or oven before eating. You can also make the batter ahead of time and stash in the fridge overnight — but leave the dry and wet ingredients separated and only mix when you’re ready to bake.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy’s cookbook Joy Bauer's "Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.