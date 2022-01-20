This brightly-seasoned roast chicken dinner gets its sweetness from honey and its spice from Ancho chile powder. When topped with creamy cotija cheese and zesty cilantro, this easy, all-in-one meal is unbeatable.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

2.

In a large bowl, toss the zucchini and bell peppers with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon chile powder and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Spread in an even layer on a large rimmed sheet pan. Cook for 15 minutes on the lower oven rack while you prep the corn and chicken.

3.

Add the corn to the large bowl and toss lightly with 1 tablespoon olive oil and an additional 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place on one side of a second sheet pan.

4.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt with 1 teaspoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon chile powder and the black pepper.

5.

Pat the chicken breasts dry and rub thoroughly with the honey-chile mixture. Add the chicken to the second sheet pan with the corn and place on the upper oven rack. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the largest chicken breast registers 165ºF. Toss the zucchini and peppers with tongs halfway through the cooking time.

6.

While the sheet pans cook, make the honey chile butter glaze. Melt the butter in a small saucepan and whisk in the remaining 1 teaspoon honey and 1/4 teaspoon chile powder.

7.

Remove both sheet pans from the oven. Brush the corn and chicken breasts with the butter. If desired, broil on high for 5 to 7 minutes until the corn is lightly charred and the chicken is browned.