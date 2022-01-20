IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

Sheet-Pan Honey-Chile Chicken with Corn, Zucchini and Peppers

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Make this brightly-flavored chicken dinner in two sheet-pans.
Make this brightly-flavored chicken dinner in two sheet-pans.Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Casey Barber
COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch thick half moons
  • 1 pound red bell peppers, seeded and sliced
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • teaspoons New Mexico chile powder or Ancho chile powder, divided
  • teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 8 frozen mini corn on the cob pieces, thawed
  • 2 teaspoons honey, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese, for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

    • Fulfilled byWalmart Logo

    Chef notes

    This brightly-seasoned roast chicken dinner gets its sweetness from honey and its spice from Ancho chile powder. When topped with creamy cotija cheese and zesty cilantro, this easy, all-in-one meal is unbeatable.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400ºF.  

    2.

    In a large bowl, toss the zucchini and bell peppers with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon chile powder and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Spread in an even layer on a large rimmed sheet pan. Cook for 15 minutes on the lower oven rack while you prep the corn and chicken.

    3.

    Add the corn to the large bowl and toss lightly with 1 tablespoon olive oil and an additional 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place on one side of a second sheet pan. 

    4.

    In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt with 1 teaspoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon chile powder and the black pepper.

    5.

    Pat the chicken breasts dry and rub thoroughly with the honey-chile mixture. Add the chicken to the second sheet pan with the corn and place on the upper oven rack. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the largest chicken breast registers 165ºF. Toss the zucchini and peppers with tongs halfway through the cooking time.

    6.

    While the sheet pans cook, make the honey chile butter glaze. Melt the butter in a small saucepan and whisk in the remaining 1 teaspoon honey and 1/4 teaspoon chile powder.

    7.

    Remove both sheet pans from the oven. Brush the corn and chicken breasts with the butter. If desired, broil on high for 5 to 7 minutes until the corn is lightly charred and the chicken is browned.

    Sheet-Pan Honey-Chile Chicken with Corn, Zucchini and Peppers

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanEasyQuickTODAY TableEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice