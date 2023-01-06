IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Serve up fully loaded hot dogs and cheesy dip for game day

Warm up your tailgate with chili, pulled pork and queso-topped hot dogs and the ultimate cheesy bacon dip.
By Matt Abdoo

For this week's installment of our TODAY Food Love Football series, chef Matt Abdoo is cooking up delicious game-day eats for Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. He shows us how to make fully loaded hot dogs with all the fixings and a creamy, cheesy dip with bacon and green onions.

Fully Loaded Hot Dogs
Matt Abdoo
The only thing better than a hot dog is loading it up with more of your favorite things to eat! Cheesy queso, tender pulled pork and meaty chili take hot dogs to the next level.

Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Green Onion Dip
Matt Abdoo
This is my mother-in-law's recipe — it's a family favorite. Its cheesy goodness combined with the bacon and onion makes it the ultimate comfort food for any cold winter day!

If you like those tasty tailgating recipes, you should also try these:

Soft Baked Pretzels with Spicy Beer Mustard
Zach Pagano
Italian Sausages with Provolone and Cherry Pepper Relish
Zach Pagano
Matt Abdoo