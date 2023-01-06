Serve up fully loaded hot dogs and cheesy dip for game day

For this week's installment of our TODAY Food Love Football series, chef Matt Abdoo is cooking up delicious game-day eats for Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. He shows us how to make fully loaded hot dogs with all the fixings and a creamy, cheesy dip with bacon and green onions.

The only thing better than a hot dog is loading it up with more of your favorite things to eat! Cheesy queso, tender pulled pork and meaty chili take hot dogs to the next level.

This is my mother-in-law's recipe — it's a family favorite. Its cheesy goodness combined with the bacon and onion makes it the ultimate comfort food for any cold winter day!

If you like those tasty tailgating recipes, you should also try these: