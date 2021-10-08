IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(25)
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo
Ingredients

  • 2 cups picked and chopped rotisserie chicken meat
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese dressing
  • 1/2 cup hot sauce, preferably Frank's RedHot
  • 1 cup shredded yellow cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup chopped banana peppers
  • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • crackers or crunchy baguette, to serve

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it's every delicious bite of a Buffalo wing in a shareable dip. Guests will go crazy for the added flavor and crunchy texture of the zingy banana peppers and crunchy scallions.

    Technique tip: Place under the broiler for the last two minutes to get a nice charred, cheesy crust.

    Swap option: Swap canned chicken, leftover chicken or even pulled pork.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 325 F.

    2.

    In a large mixing bowl, combine the rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, 1/2 cup shredded yellow cheddar, celery and banana peppers.

    3.

    Once combined, transfer the Buffalo chicken dip to a 9-inch pie pan and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dip is heated through.

    4.

    Once the dip is hot, increase the temperature of your oven to broil and sprinkle the remaining shredded yellow cheddar and blue cheese crumbles on top of the dip and return to the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted and begins to brown slightly.

    5.

    Remove from the oven and garnish with sliced scallions. Serve with your favorite crackers or crunchy baguette.

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanComfort FoodEasyEntertainingSuper BowlTailgatingDips and Spreads

