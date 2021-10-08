Technique tip: Place under the broiler for the last two minutes to get a nice charred, cheesy crust.

I love this recipe because it's every delicious bite of a Buffalo wing in a shareable dip. Guests will go crazy for the added flavor and crunchy texture of the zingy banana peppers and crunchy scallions.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 325 F.

2.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, 1/2 cup shredded yellow cheddar, celery and banana peppers.

3.

Once combined, transfer the Buffalo chicken dip to a 9-inch pie pan and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dip is heated through.

4.

Once the dip is hot, increase the temperature of your oven to broil and sprinkle the remaining shredded yellow cheddar and blue cheese crumbles on top of the dip and return to the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted and begins to brown slightly.

5.

Remove from the oven and garnish with sliced scallions. Serve with your favorite crackers or crunchy baguette.