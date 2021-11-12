Swap option: For your toppings, go with whatever your heart desires! Different types of cheese, sour cream, diced tomatoes, etc.

Technique tip: The "fold-over" method became a TikTok sensation. It's a fun way to divide your toppings and it makes for a sturdy, hand-held quesadilla!

We make a lot of tacos at home, but it's fun to change things up once in a while and add quesadillas to the mix, especially for game day! These are hearty, packed with flavor and the perfect finger food for a crowd.

Preparation

1.

Whisk olive oil together with garlic, lime juice, orange juice, salt, pepper and cumin. Pour into a large freezer bag with steak and let marinate for 1 hour (or more).

2.

Preheat your grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

3.

Cook steaks for 4 to 6 minutes per side (if tested with a thermometer, you will want 135 F for medium-rare).

4.

Let rest for about 5 minutes on a cutting board, then slice the meat against the grain.

5.

Melt some butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

6.

Meanwhile, lay your tortilla flat and make a slice from the outside edge, stopping in the middle. Lay out your toppings into four quadrants of the tortilla: steak in one, cheese in another, chopped cilantro and onion in another and salsa of choice in the last. Fold the quarters together.

7.

Place quesadilla in the skillet and cook on both sides until golden and crisped. Repeat with other tortillas and serve with sliced avocados.