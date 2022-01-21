IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Masala Wings

Try these unique flavors to step up your game-day wings

Jan. 21, 202204:21
Tiffani Faison
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds chicken wings
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup minced onion
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder (or cayenne)
  • 1 teaspoon dry turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This Indian-inspired take on wings has the spice but adds a complexity and depth that blows regular Buffalo wings away. These are great for dipping into Greek yogurt to add a creamy texture and cool down the heat a touch.

    Technique tip: You're looking for crispy, brown wings. A wing that's a touch overdone is better than a touch underdone.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place wings in a large bowl, separating the drumettes and wings, if needed.

    2.

    Add the olive oil, honey, minced onion, tomato paste and spices to the bowl. Stir and toss until the wings are well-coated. Let sit while oven heats.

    3.

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    4.

    Line a baking sheet with parchment and set aside. Spread the chicken wings into a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake the wings until crisp and cooked through, about 45 to 50 minutes.

    5.

    Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and serve.

    Recipe Tags

    IndianChickenComfort FoodEntertainingPartySuper BowlTailgatingAppetizers

