Ingredients
Chef notes
This Indian-inspired take on wings has the spice but adds a complexity and depth that blows regular Buffalo wings away. These are great for dipping into Greek yogurt to add a creamy texture and cool down the heat a touch.
Technique tip: You're looking for crispy, brown wings. A wing that's a touch overdone is better than a touch underdone.
Preparation1.
Place wings in a large bowl, separating the drumettes and wings, if needed.2.
Add the olive oil, honey, minced onion, tomato paste and spices to the bowl. Stir and toss until the wings are well-coated. Let sit while oven heats.3.
Preheat oven to 400 F.4.
Line a baking sheet with parchment and set aside. Spread the chicken wings into a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake the wings until crisp and cooked through, about 45 to 50 minutes.5.
Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and serve.