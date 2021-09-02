Chef notes

Cheese popcorn and barbecue potato chips have always been two of my favorite snacks. When I was a kid, I would mix the two together to get the perfect salty, cheesy, sweet-heat bite! Now I just make my own fresh and it's so much better than microwave popcorn.

Technique tip: Only partially cover the pan while cooking; this allows some steam to escape and ensures no sogginess.

Swap option: Swap melted butter for olive oil, nutritional yeast or freshly grated Parmesan for cheddar cheese powder; use any spice you like — for example, za'atar, berbere, cinnamon sugar, ranch, sesame, etc.