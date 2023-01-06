IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

55 Super Bowl appetizers for a winning game day

Serve your Super Bowl guests a super spread.

Dig in to these pull apart pigs in a blanket and crispy feta rolls

/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Score big in the flavor department with winning appetizers for your Super Bowl party, no matter how well your team is playing.

Let’s be real about party planning for Super Bowl LVII 2023, which kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12: Some folks are there for the game, eyes glued to the screen with high stakes in the game. Others are there for a mix of football and fun — you know, the socializing types there for the beers and cheers. But most, in our humble opinion, are there for there for the food — because, even if you don't follow football, you can get behind decadent dips and fried finger foods.

In a country that boasts some pretty big food holidays, Super Bowl Sunday ranks pretty high on the list. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve, Easter and Fourth of July can keep their big birds, fancy roasts, briskets, roasted vegetables, barbecue spreads and so on. Super Bowl is not for sitting down, but standing up, jumping around and having a spread of messy, cheesy, dippable, hand-held bites to chow down on. Cheesy nachos, tacos, sliders, pull-apart breads, soft pretzels, sticky wings and more all washed down with an ice cold beer or sparkling drink make for an unforgettable Sunday.

To ensure you’re dishing out the best possible Super Bowl foods, we’re kicking off the party planning with our best tailgaiting appetizers — all satisfying enough to sustain a crowd for four quarters — and overtime, too, if it comes down to that.

Super Bowl dips

Easy Queso Dip
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Queso Dip

Casey Barber

This hot, melty dip is a one-pot recipe made with sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, fresh vegetables and a little hot pepper. Serve it with your favorite tortilla chips or crunchy veggies like jicama, carrots, bell pepper and broccoli florets.

Jalapeño Popper Dip
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Casey Barber

Skip the effort of stuffing and frying and make this super simple, deconstructed version of the jalapeño poppers everyone loves. This dreamy dip is a cinch to make. In one bowl, all the ingredients of a stuffed jalapeño get mixed together then popped in the oven with a crunchy topping.

Mediterranean Hummus Board Recipe
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Mediterranean Hummus Board Recipe

Joy Bauer

Dress up store-bought hummus with black olives, chopped red onion, paprika and fresh herbs. Spread it across a cutting board and serve with fresh cut vegetables and crackers for easy dipping.

Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Green Onion Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Green Onion Dip

Matt Abdoo

This dip's cheesy goodness combined with the bacon and green onion makes it the ultimate comfort food for any cold winter day — but especially Super Bowl Sunday.

Blue Cheese and Bacon Dip
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Blue Cheese and Bacon Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

Funky blue cheese and savory, salty bacon will be a guaranteed touchdown among your guests.

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Get The Recipe

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo

Gabriel Kolofon

Guacamole is must-have in Super Bowl spreads, especially if the lineup includesy apps like tacos, queso or other spicy, salty delights. Because there are so many options out there, we're making life easy by including our all-time favorite guacamole recipe.

The Easiest Salsa Ever
Featurepics
Get The Recipe

The Easiest Salsa Ever

Adam Richman

If you have good tomatoes, nothing could be simpler or better than a fresh salsa to dollop onto tacos, serve with grilled meat and fish, or just scoop up with chips. This one is made with jalapeño peppers, cilantro, lime juice and garlic.

Everything Bagel Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Everything Bagel Dip

Elena Besser

This recipe is a way to provide everything bagel goodness in dip form. It comes together so easily and packs a serious punch of flavor. Feel free to omit the capers and scallions if you want to keep the recipe as simple as possible.

Lightened-up Spinach Artichoke Dip
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Lightened-up Spinach Artichoke Dip

Casey Barber

It's cheesy, cozy and a must-have at every Super Bowl party. Your guests won't even know this dip is much lighter than the traditional version, thanks to a combo of Greek yogurt and cream cheese.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Andrea Lynn
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Andrea Lynn

All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese — minus the sticky fingers. We eat this by the spoonful! And if you're looking for a vegetarian version, check out this Buffalo Cauliflower Dip.

Hot Tamale Dip
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Hot Tamale Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

This was the dip that Elizabeth Heiskell's grandmother always served when it was cold and dreary outside to help brighten everyone's mood. It has since become one of her family's favorite tailgate recipes. The base is made with a combination of canned tamales, prepared chili, diced tomatoes and grated cheddar cheese.

Caramelized Onion-Bacon Dip
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Caramelized Onion-Bacon Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

For Heiskell, this dip brings back memories of the French onion dip in a plastic tub that she used to have at parties when she was growing up — except this one is even better, thanks to caramelized onions and thick-cut bacon.

Pizza Dip
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pizza Dip

Maggie Shi

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab some pita chips and start scooping.

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso

Casey Barber

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an easy queso that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your end-of-season sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

Crab Dip with Spiced Potato Chips
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Crab Dip with Spiced Potato Chips

Alex Guarnaschelli

This easy dip is a fun way to elevate game-day snacks. It’s made with a duo of cream cheese and mayonnaise, plus lump crab meat. Make it a few hours in advance and leave it to chill in the fridge until kickoff.

Hot Pimento Cheese Dip
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hot Pimento Cheese Dip

Grace Parisi

As if this iconic Southern dish wasn't amazing enough right out of the fridge, pop it in the oven until hot and bubbling. It's a whole new experience — and one that should definitely be shared with friends.

Beer and Cheddar Fondue
Daniel J. van Ackere / America's Test Kitchen
Get The Recipe

Beer and Cheddar Fondue

America's Test Kitchen

Two kinds of cheese — cheddar and American — join forces for this ooey-gooey dip that gets even more flavor from dry mustard and cayenne pepper.

Sliders, wings, nachos and more finger foods

Crispy Feta Rolls
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Crispy Feta Rolls

Laura Vitale

This appetizer brings the crunch factor. The briny cheese, nutty sesame seeds and spicy dipping sauce is an irresistible combination of flavors and textures.

Cheeseburger Sliders
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Cheeseburger Sliders

Laura Vitale

Get ready for game day with these oven-baked sliders — no outdoor grilling or tailgating necessary. Ground beef is dressed up with cream cheese, onions and steak seasoning; the mixture is spread across Hawaiian rolls, baked quickly and served pull-apart-style.

Chipotle-Lime Steak Tacos with Quick Pickled Onions
TODAY All Day
Get The Recipe

Chipotle-Lime Steak Tacos with Quick Pickled Onions

Alejandra Ramos

Canned chipotles in adobo sauce add smoke and spice to these quick steak tacos. While this marinade adds a lot of flavor quickly, it's even better if you let it sit overnight — making this hearty app a perfect make-ahead recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Wings
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Martha Stewart

Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or barbecue sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party. Martha Stewart's recipe will teach you exactly how to make them like your favorite wing spot.

Craig's Sticky Soy Sauce Wings
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Craig's Sticky Soy Sauce Wings

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin loves wings, but Buffalo sauce is not his thing (gasp!); instead, he prefers to flavor his wings with an Asian-inspired barbecue sauce that includes soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil, with some brown sugar for sweetness. You're going to want to keep the napkins close for these sticky snacks.

French Onion Beef Sliders
TODAY
Get The Recipe

French Onion Beef Sliders

Elizabeth Heiskell

These sliders, which are made with ground beef, caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese — are a hearty twist on classic French onion soup. And they're perfect for filling up hungry party guests.

Caramelized Thai-Style Hot Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Caramelized Thai-Style Hot Wings

Joel Gamoran

Fresh herbs, aromatic garlic and a touch of sweet honey set these wings apart from your usual game-day fare.

Hawaiian Pizza Sliders
Jen Curley
Get The Recipe

Hawaiian Pizza Sliders

Jen Curley

Made into sliders, this recipe packs all the sweet and savory flavors of Hawaiian pizza — deli ham, mozzarella cheese and sliced pineapple — into a bite-sized sandwich. What's not to love?

Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork Tacos

Christan Willis

These sweet-and-spicy tacos are great for game day because you can cook the pork overnight and easily assemble them day-of.

Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce

Casey Barber

Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell, these taquitos make a great finger food for a football feast.

Mini Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mini Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Alejandra Ramos

There’s something about mini food that makes it absolutely irresistible and always the hit of any party. For this crowd-friendly appetizer, you’ll need a 3-inch-round cookie or biscuit cutter to make these mini soft taco shells cut out of regular size flour tortillas or wraps.

Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard
Maggie Shi
Get The Recipe

Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard

Maggie Shi

Cheesy, salty and a little meaty, these classic sliders are served on a tender little sweet roll and slathered in honey mustard.

Tailgate Nacho Packets
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Tailgate Nacho Packets

Casey Barber

One of the only things that may deter some folks from whipping up a batch of nachos is that it's a pretty hands-on experience. Thanks to this brilliant nacho hack, everyone can enjoy their own individual nacho pack in a fun, easy way with minimal cleanup.

Pull-Apart Pigs in a Blanket
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pull-Apart Pigs in a Blanket

Laura Vitale

Combine both the irresistible offerings of pigs in a blanket with doughy pull-apart bread. Paired with a beer cheese dip, it's the ultimate party or game day food!

Pizza Bombs
Ken Goodman
Get The Recipe

Pizza Bombs

Ryan Fey

Kids and adults alike will go head-to-head for a taste of these pizza bites, which are packed with two types of cheese (Parmesan and mozzarella), pepperoni and pancetta.

Crabcakes with Orange-Chive Tartar Sauce
Lanna Apisukh / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Crabcakes with Orange-Chive Tartar Sauce

Bobby Flay

You might think crabcakes may be a bit too fancy for a Super Bowl party, but if you ditch the knife and fork, they become the perfect, pescatarian-friendly, handheld bite for a crowd.

Pepperoni Pull-Apart Bread
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Pepperoni Pull-Apart Bread

Laura Vitale

Tuck pepperoni slices and mozzarella cheese into a big round loaf of crusty bread, bake it and let the magic happen.

Deep-Fried Lasagna Bites
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Deep-Fried Lasagna Bites

Mark Anderson

Assembling these crunchy lasagna bites is a labor of love, but the result is a game-winning appetizer.

Brats in a Blanket
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brats in a Blanket

Jyll Everman

Your frozen pigs in blankets just got an upgrade. Spicy mustard, hearty brats and boozy cheese sauce make these bites absolutely irresistible.

Mexicali Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mexicali Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Derrell Smith

This appetizer is a hybrid of a few different beloved bites — Philly cheesesteaks, East Asian-inspired spring rolls and Mexican pico de gallo.

Spiced Cauliflower Poppers
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Cauliflower Poppers

Samah Dada

Instead of opting for takeout, whip up a quick batch of these vegetarian-friendly poppers made with cauliflower. Dredged in egg, breaded in gluten-free almond meal and tossed in warm, flavorful spices, these bite-sized florets are irresistible when they come sizzling out of the oven.

Hoda's Pigs in a Croissant
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hoda's Pigs in a Croissant

Hoda Kotb

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hoda steps up her pigs-in-blankets game by using mustard-brushed crescent roll dough to wrap them, then dunks them in ketchup.

Loaded Potato Skin Nachos
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Loaded Potato Skin Nachos

Rhoda Boone, Epicurious

Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game-time dish. A duo of potato chips and tortilla chips are layered with sliced bacon, grated cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, diced avocado and, last but not least, fried potato skins.

Slow-Cooker Meatballs with Grape Jelly Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Meatballs with Grape Jelly Sauce

Elizabeth Heiskell

These delicious slow-cooker meatballs call for just four ingredients — store-bought frozen meatballs, tomato-based chili sauce, grape jelly and cayenne pepper — and are super-easy to make.

Valerie Bertinelli's Brown Sugar-Sriracha Bacon Bites
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Brown Sugar-Sriracha Bacon Bites

Valerie Bertinelli

This is an irresistible collaboration of sweet, spicy and savory ingredients. It's one of Valerie Bertinelli's favorite appetizers to make for a party. They always go fast.

Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos

Christan Willis

Take your nachos to the next level by using store-bought frozen Tater Tots instead of tortilla chips. It makes this delicious dish even more comforting — perfect for watching the game during the height of the winter season.

Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Kelly Senyei
Get The Recipe

Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

Kelly Senyei

Skip the regular russets and dress up sweet potato skins with bacon and sour cream for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack.

Fried Cheesy Pickles
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Fried Cheesy Pickles

Molly Yeh

These crispy and cheesy bites are just plain addictive. They're also wildly easy to make. Simply wrap dill pickles in sliced havarti cheese and an egg roll wrapper, then pop in a deep-fryer until crispy.

Chris Bianco's Pizza Margherita
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chris Bianco's Pizza Margherita

Chris Bianco

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the most popular day for pizza delivery. But why wait for the delivery person when you can make your own pie with this cheesy recipe from a legendary pizza maker?

Vegan Egg Rolls
Courtesy Joanne Lee Molinaro
Get The Recipe

Vegan Egg Rolls

Joanne Molinaro

These are the crunchiest, crispiest, most satisfying egg rolls you will ever try — plus, they're vegan! The filling is made with firm tofu, kimchi, tons of veggies and a soy-sesame sauce.

Spicy Mega Football Calzone
Courtesy Donatella Arpaia
Get The Recipe

Spicy Mega Football Calzone

Donatella Arpaia

You can prep a lot of this dish ahead of time and pop it in the oven right when guests start to come in. It's a huge crowd-pleaser — and there are never any leftovers! Use store-bought pizza dough (or pick some up from your favorite local joint) to save prep time.

Soft Pretzels
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Soft Pretzels

Siri Daly

Whether they're dipped in mustard or a cheesy sauce, soft pretzels are always a hit, especially if you make them yourself.

Ham and Cheese Jalapeño Poppers
Courtesy Molly Yeh
Get The Recipe

Ham and Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

Molly Yeh

This popular bar snack is inspired by the popular Midwestern dip that features briny pickles and cheese. The filling, which is made with a combination of cream cheese, ham, Swiss, mozzarella, pickles and mustard, is literally good enough to eat with a spoon! These salty, spicy, creamy bites are a sure hit for any game-day get-together.

Spicy Bacon-Cheddar Deviled Eggs
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Spicy Bacon-Cheddar Deviled Eggs

Will Coleman

This garlicky, cheesy and bacon-packed recipe makes deviled eggs exciting again. If you're ever been tasked with bringing an appetizer, these come in handy because you can make them ahead of time — they take under 30 minutes to put together and you can customize them to your own tastes.

Popcorn Shrimp with Gochujang Mayo Dipping Sauce
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Popcorn Shrimp with Gochujang Mayo Dipping Sauce

Will Coleman

Dunk your popcorn shrimp into something exciting — specifically, this spicy-umami dipping sauce made with gochujang, chili oil, seaweed and more. If the game is boring, it'll wake everyone right up.

