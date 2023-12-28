Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter knows just how to get in her head by using Jenna's favorite food.

She shared on TODAY on Dec. 28 how her daughter Mila, 10, taunted her on a video chat by wielding a fresh batch of queso. She recalled the moment after reaffirming that her go-to meal is queso with beans and some tortillas.

"I recently had an occasion where my eldest child, who will remain nameless because she doesn’t like me to talk about her — she gaslit me via FaceTime," Jenna told Hoda Kotb.

"I was traveling with my sister and (Mila) was mad because when we traveled on our book tour, we went to Taco Cabana. She loves queso, and so she made her own queso, her mother’s famous recipe, and she FaceTimed me, and she was going like this."

Jenna then mimicked Mila slowly raising the queso-filled chips to her mouth and savoring every bite.

"Then when I would say, ‘Here’s Auntie Barbara,' she would move (the queso) out of the way," Jenna said. "Oh, Auntie Barbara I love you so much, I don’t want to tempt you.' And then I would get on the phone and she would move it over and just go (mimics eating the chips)."

"You totally got gaslit," Hoda said.

"I got gaslit," replied. "I get gaslit at least once a day. 'I told you I didn’t want the humidifier on!' You just told me you wanted the humidifier on. I just try not to react. It’s hard."

That's not a new experience for Jenna or her twin sister, Barbara, as the two shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last month how their children are often messing with their heads. Barbara's daughter Cora, 2, already loves confusing her mother.

“She’s a totally unreliable narrator,” Barbara told Clarkson. “She’ll be eating watermelon and I’ll say, ‘Oh, is that watermelon?’”

Then Cora will shake her head no.

“She does it with the cutest voice,” Barbara said. “And I bought it.”

“Yeah, that’s gaslighting," Jenna said.