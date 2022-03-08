Chef notes

I have so many memories eating this dish growing up, so I enjoyed creating my own take on it. Chicken seasoning and queso fresco add extra savory flavor and rich texture to this comforting dip.

Technique tip: After the artichoke hearts have been in cooking liquid for 20 minutes, take one out and taste to see if cooked enough. They shouldn't be hard but also shouldn't be super mushy either.

Swap option: If you don't have ricotta, try substituting with cream cheese.