Ingredients
- 2 pounds frozen artichoke hearts, chokes removed
- 1¼ cups (10.5 ounces) whole-milk ricotta
- 1/3 cup (1.85 ounces) grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for finishing
- 1 cup (7.25 ounces) mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons chicken seasoning
- 1 cup shredded queso fresco
- 8 ounces spinach leaves, steamed
- 2 shallots, finely chopped and caramelized
- 1-2 lemons, juiced
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- chips, crackers or toasted sourdough bread, to serve
Chef notes
I have so many memories eating this dish growing up, so I enjoyed creating my own take on it. Chicken seasoning and queso fresco add extra savory flavor and rich texture to this comforting dip.
Technique tip: After the artichoke hearts have been in cooking liquid for 20 minutes, take one out and taste to see if cooked enough. They shouldn't be hard but also shouldn't be super mushy either.
Swap option: If you don't have ricotta, try substituting with cream cheese.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 375 F.2.
Bring a pot of water seasoned with lemon juice and salt to a boil. Add the artichokes and boil until cooked through, about 20 minutes.3.
Remove from water and bring down to room temp.4.
In a food processor, place artichoke hearts and pulse until chunky, not creamy.5.
In a big metal mixing bowl, combine artichoke hearts, ricotta, Parmesan, mayo, chicken seasoning, queso fresco, spinach, shallots, lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Using either a rubber spatula or your hands, mix until thoroughly incorporated. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.6.
Place dip into a cast-iron skillet or baking dish, top with additional Parmesan cheese, place in oven until heated through and cheese is melted, about 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with toasted bread, chips or crackers.