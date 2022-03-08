IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(45)

Revamp spinach artichoke dip and peanut chicken salad with these recipes

March 8, 202207:05
Carolina Santos-Neves
COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(45)

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds frozen artichoke hearts, chokes removed
  • cups (10.5 ounces) whole-milk ricotta
  • 1/3 cup (1.85 ounces) grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for finishing
  • 1 cup (7.25 ounces) mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons chicken seasoning
  • 1 cup shredded queso fresco
  • 8 ounces spinach leaves, steamed
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped and caramelized
  • 1-2 lemons, juiced
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • chips, crackers or toasted sourdough bread, to serve

Chef notes

I have so many memories eating this dish growing up, so I enjoyed creating my own take on it. Chicken seasoning and queso fresco add extra savory flavor and rich texture to this comforting dip.

Technique tip: After the artichoke hearts have been in cooking liquid for 20 minutes, take one out and taste to see if cooked enough. They shouldn't be hard but also shouldn't be super mushy either.

Swap option: If you don't have ricotta, try substituting with cream cheese.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

2.

Bring a pot of water seasoned with lemon juice and salt to a boil. Add the artichokes and boil until cooked through, about 20 minutes.

3.

Remove from water and bring down to room temp.

4.

In a food processor, place artichoke hearts and pulse until chunky, not creamy.

5.

In a big metal mixing bowl, combine artichoke hearts, ricotta, Parmesan, mayo, chicken seasoning, queso fresco, spinach, shallots, lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Using either a rubber spatula or your hands, mix until thoroughly incorporated. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.

6.

Place dip into a cast-iron skillet or baking dish, top with additional Parmesan cheese, place in oven until heated through and cheese is melted, about 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with toasted bread, chips or crackers.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Recipe Tags

AmericanComfort FoodEntertainingPartySuper BowlTailgatingDips and Spreads

More Dips and SpreadsSee All

Crab Rangoon

Homemade Low Fat Cream Cheese Spread in a Bowl

Cream Cheese

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip

Close-up Foccacia skewers with tomato bloody mary dip on wooden board

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

Cranberry-Orange Wine Glaze

Poblano-Corn Cheese Dip

Creepy Crudités Platter with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Pizza Dip

Creamy Artichoke Dip with Homemade Pita Chips