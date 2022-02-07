Chef notes

One rule for a successful game-day party: As long as there's a bowl of hot, melty cheese dip on the table, everyone goes home a winner. There's a reason TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager is obsessed with queso, and it's not just because of her Texas roots.

The creamy dip is a one-pot recipe made with sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, fresh vegetables and a little hot pepper. It truly makes everything taste better. From a classic dipper like crunchy corn chips (if you're not buying, try this easy 20-minute recipe for homemade tortilla chips) to stadium-worthy chili cheese dogs to nachos or as a vehicle for your favorite healthy veggies like carrots or jicama, queso is a game day must.

Let's just say that no matter which team you're rooting for, one chip-full of this stuff heightens the glory of victory and softens the agony of defeat. And if you're not rooting for anyone but just want to watch the commercials? Hey, more queso for you!

