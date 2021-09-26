Ingredients
Chef notes
This beautifully spiced garam masala-infused olive oil will bring earthy, savory flavors to any plain popcorn. Drizzle it on top of those hot, freshly popped kernels with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast and you’ve got an incredible vegan snack for movie night, work or school. Goodbye buttered popcorn! You won’t be missed.
Technique Tip: Be sure to use plain, unsalted popcorn. This mixture is going to add a lot of flavor, so no need for buttered microwave popcorn packets.
Preparation1.
Prepare 4 cups of unseasoned popcorn (roughly one microwaveable bag), using preferred method.2.
In a small saucepan, add olive oil and heat on medium low.3.
Add garam masala, cayenne pepper and a pinch of salt to the olive oil. Toast spices in oil until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir spices to avoid burning. This infuses the oil with flavor and cooks out any raw spice taste.4.
Transfer popcorn to a large glass bowl and drizzle a small amount of masala-infused oil. Mix with hands or tongs. Add more flavored oil as desired.5.
Toss the spiced popcorn with nutritional yeast and additional salt to taste. Enjoy!