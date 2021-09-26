Chef notes

This beautifully spiced garam masala-infused olive oil will bring earthy, savory flavors to any plain popcorn. Drizzle it on top of those hot, freshly popped kernels with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast and you’ve got an incredible vegan snack for movie night, work or school. Goodbye buttered popcorn! You won’t be missed.

Technique Tip: Be sure to use plain, unsalted popcorn. This mixture is going to add a lot of flavor, so no need for buttered microwave popcorn packets.