Garam Masala-Spiced Popcorn

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day / TODAY All Day
Samah Dada
Ingredients

  • 4 cups popcorn, popped using preferred method
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

    • Chef notes

    This beautifully spiced garam masala-infused olive oil will bring earthy, savory flavors to any plain popcorn. Drizzle it on top of those hot, freshly popped kernels with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast and you’ve got an incredible vegan snack for movie night, work or school. Goodbye buttered popcorn! You won’t be missed. 

    Technique Tip: Be sure to use plain, unsalted popcorn. This mixture is going to add a lot of flavor, so no need for buttered microwave popcorn packets.  

    Preparation

    1.

    Prepare 4 cups of unseasoned popcorn (roughly one microwaveable bag), using preferred method.

    2.

    In a small saucepan, add olive oil and heat on medium low.

    3.

    Add garam masala, cayenne pepper and a pinch of salt to the olive oil. Toast spices in oil until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir spices to avoid burning. This infuses the oil with flavor and cooks out any raw spice taste.

    4.

    Transfer popcorn to a large glass bowl and drizzle a small amount of masala-infused oil. Mix with hands or tongs. Add more flavored oil as desired. 

    5.

    Toss the spiced popcorn with nutritional yeast and additional salt to taste. Enjoy! 

