/ Source: TODAY By Giada De Laurentiis

Chef, television personality and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her Italian recipes with creative twists. She shows us how to make easy sheet-pan eggplant Parmesan and an antipasto salad with crispy orzo pasta.

This healthier and simplified version of eggplant Parmesan is a perfect fit for an easy weeknight meal.

This chopped antipasti salad has a twist that takes it to the next level: crunchy orzo!

