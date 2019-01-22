Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Giada De Laurentiis

Chef, television personality and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her Italian recipes with creative twists. She shows us how to make easy sheet-pan eggplant Parmesan and an antipasto salad with crispy orzo pasta.

Get The Recipe

Giada's Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan

Giada De Laurentiis

This healthier and simplified version of eggplant Parmesan is a perfect fit for an easy weeknight meal.

Get The Recipe

Giada's Crispy Orzo Salad

Giada De Laurentiis

This chopped antipasti salad has a twist that takes it to the next level: crunchy orzo!

If you like those easy Italian recipes, you should also try these:

One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Brittany Williams
Scott Conant's Spaghetti with Shrimp and Clams
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Scott Conant's Spaghetti with Shrimp and Clams

Scott Conant
Giada De Laurentiis