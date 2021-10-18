Chef notes

This sheet-pan salad is hard to put into words, but I'll try: I roast squash and cauliflower (which is a favorite veggie combo of mine) with shallots and chickpeas, then use the roasted veggies as a base to build a serious looker of a salad. It's a showstopper, actually. Creamy tahini dressing really makes it unique, but this salad is so pretty and delicious, you could top it with ranch and it'd still be a star!

Technique tip: The salad is great whether you build it on the hot pan/veggies as soon as you pull them out of the oven. But if you want to keep a little more cool/room temp, you can roast the veggies a good hour before serving, then let them sit at room temp until you're ready to build the salad.

Swap options: The tahini dressing is great, but any good, bottled dressing is delicious! Red wine vinaigrette is yummy with this. You can also sub in acorn squash for the delicata.