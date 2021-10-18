Ingredients
Chef notes
This sheet-pan salad is hard to put into words, but I'll try: I roast squash and cauliflower (which is a favorite veggie combo of mine) with shallots and chickpeas, then use the roasted veggies as a base to build a serious looker of a salad. It's a showstopper, actually. Creamy tahini dressing really makes it unique, but this salad is so pretty and delicious, you could top it with ranch and it'd still be a star!
Technique tip: The salad is great whether you build it on the hot pan/veggies as soon as you pull them out of the oven. But if you want to keep a little more cool/room temp, you can roast the veggies a good hour before serving, then let them sit at room temp until you're ready to build the salad.
Swap options: The tahini dressing is great, but any good, bottled dressing is delicious! Red wine vinaigrette is yummy with this. You can also sub in acorn squash for the delicata.
Preparation
For the Mason Jar Tahini Dressing:
Scrape the tahini into a 1-quart Mason jar. Add the olive oil, honey, lemon juice, 1/3 cup water, the garlic, mustard, salt and pepper. Screw on the lid and shake the jar vigorously for 1 minute or until very creamy and smooth. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
For the salad:1.
Preheat the oven to 450 F.2.
Lay the delicata squash, cauliflower, butternut squash, shallots and chickpeas on a sheet pan. Drizzle on the olive oil. Sprinkle with the Italian seasoning and salt and pepper to taste, and toss the veggies until everything is coated in the oil and seasonings.3.
Roast the veggies until the edges are starting to brown, about 25 minutes.4.
Let the veggies sit for 10 minutes to cool slightly (or you can let them cool to room temperature if you prefer), then pile on the arugula. Sprinkle on the goat cheese, pomegranate seeds and pistachios. Drizzle on the tahini dressing. Serve it right on the sheet pan!