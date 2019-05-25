Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

Chef Matt Abdoo is stopping by TODAY to cook up a feast and share a few of his favorite recipes for Memorial Day. He shows us how to make grilled steak with chimichurri sauce, a spiked sweet-tea cocktail, cast-iron apple and blackberry crumble and classic red, white and blue popsicles straight out of our childhood.

Grilled Tri-Tip Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Claudia Amato/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Tri-Tip Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

Matt Abdoo

I love grilled tri-tip steak in the summer because it is a great way to change it up using a less known and less expensive cut of beef.

Spiked Sweet Tea
Claudia Amato/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiked Sweet Tea

Matt Abdoo

Sweet tea just screams Southern cooking and summer to me. It's perfectly cold and refreshing for a hot day. I like to turn it into a cocktail by adding a healthy glug of bourbon.

Cast-Iron Apple and Blackberry Crumble
Claudia Amato/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cast-Iron Apple and Blackberry Crumble

Matt Abdoo

My dad used to make this for me growing up! Apples from upstate New York are some of the best in the country. They always added the perfect amount of tartness and sweetness to this crispy crumble.

Red, White & Blue Popsicles
Claudia Amato/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Red, White & Blue Popsicles

Matt Abdoo

Who doesn't love a popsicle? Especially when its homemade with real fruit! They're easy to eat, a fun dessert and can be color customized to suit the summer celebration.

Matt Abdoo