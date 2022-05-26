Technique tip: What beef best here? I choose an 85/15 blend if I buy pre ground at the supermarket. If I have a butcher grind for me, I like sirloin and short rib, about equal parts.

This makes two seriously tasty burgers that can be halved or quartered. The secret to the bold, rich taste of the sauce is the combo of Parmesan, Worcestershire and soy sauce which work together to up the umami flavor and overall cheesy goodness.

Preparation

For the sauce:

In a medium pot, bring the cream to a simmer over medium heat. Stir in the mustard, cheddar, Parmesan, Worcestershire, Tabasco and the garlic.

Take care to sprinkle the cheese so it doesn't clump as it melts in the cream. Keep warm.

For the burgers:

1.

In a medium bowl, break up the meat and spread it up on the sides so that the seasoning really permeates the meat. Season with salt and pepper. Do not over-mix. The more you work the meat, the tougher the burger. Form and flatten the meat into six even patties that are about 1/4 inch thick.

2.

Heat 2 large skillets and add a light coating of oil. When the oil begins to smoke lightly, arrange 3 patties, as far from one another as possible, in each pan. Return the pan to the burner and cook over high heat, undisturbed, for about 2 minutes. Turn them a quarter turn and cook for 2 more minutes. Use a metal spatula to flip them on their second side and brown, high heat, 2 minutes more. Remove the burgers from the pan. Keep warm.

3.

Pour off excess grease from cooking the burger and add the onion slices. Cook over medium-high heat, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of pickle juice. The onions should be tender. In a separate bowl, toss the iceberg with the tomato, a little salt and the rest of the pickle juice.

To assemble:

Arrange the bottom buns on a flat surface. Spoon some onions on the buns and top with one of the burgers. Coat with cheese sauce, then some lettuce/tomato mix. Repeat two more times. Top with top bun, press down gently and serve with remaining cheese sauce. Top with the top bun.