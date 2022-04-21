IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cashew Chicken and Asparagus

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
Kevin Curry
Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon agave nectar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1 bundle thick asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 2 heaping cups)
  • 1 tablespoon arrowroot powder
  • 2/3 cup canned water chestnuts, drained (larger pieces cut in half)
  • 3/4 cup raw cashews
  • finely sliced green onions, for garnish

Chef notes

I love adding cashews to my diet because they help curb my sweet cravings. They are slightly sweeter than some of the other raw nuts, so I’ll often eat them as a snack. They also have a naturally buttery element that makes them a fabulous addition, not just in breakfasts and snacks, but also to dinners. Here, they bring crunch to a Chinese American-inspired chicken and asparagus dish with salty soy sauce, tangy vinegar and zingy ginger. 

Swap option: Use shrimp or tofu instead of chicken, or swap asparagus for broccoli florets.

Preparation

1.

Mix together the sauce ingredients in a bowl, then set aside. If using previously frozen chicken breast, pat the chunks dry with a paper towel.

2.

Set a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and add the olive oil and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes to flavor the oil.

3.

Increase the heat to medium-high, then add the chicken breast chunks to the skillet. Cook until the meat browns, 5 to 9 minutes.

4.

Add the bell pepper and asparagus and cook until the asparagus just begins to soften but is still crispy, about 3 minutes.

5.

Reduce the heat to medium, then pour in the sauce. Stir everything together in the skillet and bring the sauce to a light simmer.

6.

In a small bowl, mix the arrowroot powder with 2 tablespoons of water, then pour it into the skillet and stir immediately. Mix everything together and allow the sauce to thicken for about 1 minute, stirring continuously.

7.

Finally, fold in the water chestnuts and cashews, ensuring that all the ingredients are coated with the sauce.

8.

Garnish with green onions and serve immediately.

Recipe Tags

AmericanChinese30 Minute MealsComfort FoodEasyHealthyQuickTODAY TableEntrées