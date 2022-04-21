Swap option: Use shrimp or tofu instead of chicken, or swap asparagus for broccoli florets.

I love adding cashews to my diet because they help curb my sweet cravings. They are slightly sweeter than some of the other raw nuts, so I’ll often eat them as a snack. They also have a naturally buttery element that makes them a fabulous addition, not just in breakfasts and snacks, but also to dinners. Here, they bring crunch to a Chinese American-inspired chicken and asparagus dish with salty soy sauce, tangy vinegar and zingy ginger.

Preparation

1.

Mix together the sauce ingredients in a bowl, then set aside. If using previously frozen chicken breast, pat the chunks dry with a paper towel.

2.

Set a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and add the olive oil and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes to flavor the oil.

3.

Increase the heat to medium-high, then add the chicken breast chunks to the skillet. Cook until the meat browns, 5 to 9 minutes.

4.

Add the bell pepper and asparagus and cook until the asparagus just begins to soften but is still crispy, about 3 minutes.

5.

Reduce the heat to medium, then pour in the sauce. Stir everything together in the skillet and bring the sauce to a light simmer.

6.

In a small bowl, mix the arrowroot powder with 2 tablespoons of water, then pour it into the skillet and stir immediately. Mix everything together and allow the sauce to thicken for about 1 minute, stirring continuously.

7.

Finally, fold in the water chestnuts and cashews, ensuring that all the ingredients are coated with the sauce.

8.

Garnish with green onions and serve immediately.