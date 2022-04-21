Ingredients
- 5 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon agave nectar
- 1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 bundle thick asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 2 heaping cups)
- 1 tablespoon arrowroot powder
- 2/3 cup canned water chestnuts, drained (larger pieces cut in half)
- 3/4 cup raw cashews
- finely sliced green onions, for garnish
Chef notes
I love adding cashews to my diet because they help curb my sweet cravings. They are slightly sweeter than some of the other raw nuts, so I’ll often eat them as a snack. They also have a naturally buttery element that makes them a fabulous addition, not just in breakfasts and snacks, but also to dinners. Here, they bring crunch to a Chinese American-inspired chicken and asparagus dish with salty soy sauce, tangy vinegar and zingy ginger.
Swap option: Use shrimp or tofu instead of chicken, or swap asparagus for broccoli florets.
Preparation1.
Mix together the sauce ingredients in a bowl, then set aside. If using previously frozen chicken breast, pat the chunks dry with a paper towel.2.
Set a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and add the olive oil and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes to flavor the oil.3.
Increase the heat to medium-high, then add the chicken breast chunks to the skillet. Cook until the meat browns, 5 to 9 minutes.4.
Add the bell pepper and asparagus and cook until the asparagus just begins to soften but is still crispy, about 3 minutes.5.
Reduce the heat to medium, then pour in the sauce. Stir everything together in the skillet and bring the sauce to a light simmer.6.
In a small bowl, mix the arrowroot powder with 2 tablespoons of water, then pour it into the skillet and stir immediately. Mix everything together and allow the sauce to thicken for about 1 minute, stirring continuously.7.
Finally, fold in the water chestnuts and cashews, ensuring that all the ingredients are coated with the sauce.8.
Garnish with green onions and serve immediately.