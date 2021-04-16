15 vibrant one-pot dinner recipes for spring

When it comes to spring dinners, most of us are thinking light, bright and healthy. With so many colorful vegetables cropping up in the grocery stores and local farmers markets, it's easy to let seasonal produce inspire your menu. But another big consideration when it comes to getting dinner on the table is finding recipes that deliver great taste and nutrition without a ton of effort. If you're searching for dishes that come together quickly and are low on cleanup, look no further. These one-pot or one-pan dishes are so satisfying and allow you to spend more time outside with the people you love rather than doing dishes.
Bonus: one-pot or sheet-pan meals usually yield enough for leftovers, so consider tomorrow's lunch sorted too!
Springtime Pasta Bake
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli says this easy dish has "springtime vibes galore." Sub out the asparagus and zucchini for any quick-cooking spring vegetable, such as snow peas, snap peas and green beans.
Sheet Pan Miso Lemon Salmon with Zucchini and Rice
This is an entire meal that goes in the oven for less than 10 minutes and comes out ready to satisfy.
Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans
In this simple and flavor-packed sheet-pan dinner, white fish is topped with a lemon-dill-mustard dressing for a bright, herby flavor that pairs well with juicy tomatoes and crunchy green beans. .
Sheet-Pan Honey-Chile Chicken with Corn, Zucchini and Peppers
This brightly-seasoned roast chicken dinner gets its sweetness from honey and its spice from Ancho chile powder. When topped with creamy cotija cheese and zesty cilantro, this easy, all-in-one meal is unbeatable.
Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken
Who doesn't love a dinner that comes together on a single sheet? This saucy dish is packed with nutrients thanks to the pineapple, red onion and bell peppers. Have leftovers? Throw it in a wrap the next day.
Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella
This sheet-pan dinner is a great way to get everyone to eat their vegetables. Pro tip — be sure to cut the broccolini stems in half lengthwise so that they cooks in the specified time.
Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps
The fresh crunch of the lettuce is the perfect compliment to the rich taste of pulled pork. Be sure not to overstuff your wraps when assembling!
One-Pan Roasted Salmon, Asparagus and Brussels Sprouts
You'll have dinner on the table fast with this easy dish. Don't feel like making a marinade? Simple drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over all the ingredients, shake some pepper on and call it a day!
Salmon en Papillote with Brown Rice and Asparagus
Salmon brushed with Dijon and soy sauce makes for a delicious dish. By using parchment paper, you'll keep the fish moist and cut down even more on clean-up.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga
This savory chicken will be all set for taco night, then use the leftovers for stuffed peppers.
Sheet-Pan Greek Shrimp with Asparagus, Tomatoes and Olives
The Mediterranean diet is trendy not only because it's healthy, but also because it's delicious. This all-in-one, easy shrimp dinner is no exception. Oregano, mint and feta round out the veggies, salty Greek olives and shrimp.
Pork Carnitas Tacos
If you're already doing Taco Tuesday, why not spice things up by switching out your meat for this delicious pork?
Giada's Amalfi Lemon Chicken
Giada serves this bright, lemony chicken with a simple salad of bitter greens — both dishes come together in no time!
Healthy 1-Minute Chicken Soup
Soup is not just for winter! If you're lucky enough to have a pressure cooker, just throw all the ingredients in and dinner is done.
Sheet-Pan Korean BBQ Cauliflower with Shiitakes, Bok Choy and Cashews
Whether it's Meatless Monday or you want a protein-rich serving of vegetables with plenty of umami flavor for dinner, this all-in-one dish is a winner.
