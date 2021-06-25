Chef notes

This spicy, herby chicken is full of bright, zesty flavors and is very easy to make. The yogurt tenderizes the chicken as it marinates, making the meat very tender. It goes with everything — but is especially nice with pita or other flatbread bread and a big cucumber-tomato salad.

Technique tip: If you're broiling instead of grilling, you can line your sheet pan with foil for easier clean up. Don't use parchment paper, it can burn.

Za'atar is the name for both a traditional Middle Eastern seasoning blend (available in large supermarkets and online) and also pungent green herb that traditionally gives the blend its intense, earthy character. The hardy herb, which grows wild, tastes like a cross between oregano, marjoram, savory and thyme — all of which are often used in dried za'atar spice blends. Like all spice blends, recipes vary widely depending on the region and the cook, but most include ground sumac berries for acidity, toasted sesame seeds for their rich, toasty notes and a little salt as well.

Swap option: You can swap in chicken breasts for the thighs, just watch them carefully; they may cook faster than the dark meat.