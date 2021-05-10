Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it's an easy way to get delicious vegetables into your repertoire. Grilling is the fastest and tastiest way to cook vegetables.
Technique tip: Don't slice thinner than 1/4-inch and no thicker than 1/2-inch.
Swap option: Any vegetables works great here.
Preparation1.
Heat indoor grill pan over high heat.2.
Toss vegetables in large bowl with olive oil, fresh rosemary, salt and pepper.3.
Grill vegetables until well-marked on each side, using an empty sauté pan as a weight. Remove and let cool slightly. Chop into bite-sized pieces and return to bowl.4.
Toss with basil leaves. Sprinkle with vinegar. Add 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil if vegetables are dry. Season with salt and pepper. Add a generous grating of fresh parmesan cheese. Serve warm or room temperature.