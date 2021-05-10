IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled Vegetable Salad

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
Colorful grilled seasonal vegetables
Colorful grilled seasonal vegetables on ceramic plate viewed from above.istetiana / Getty Images
Jet Tila
Ingredients

  • 1 red onion, sliced 1/2-inch thick
  • 1 sweet bell pepper (red, orange, or yellow, or a mix), seeded and left in large pieces
  • 2 small zucchinis, cut in half lengthwise
  • olive oil, as needed to coat for grilling
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup torn basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons good balsamic or sherry vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons good extra virgin olive oil
  • parmesan cheese wedge, for grating

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it's an easy way to get delicious vegetables into your repertoire. Grilling is the fastest and tastiest way to cook vegetables.

    Technique tip: Don't slice thinner than 1/4-inch and no thicker than 1/2-inch.

    Swap option: Any vegetables works great here.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat indoor grill pan over high heat.

    2.

    Toss vegetables in large bowl with olive oil, fresh rosemary, salt and pepper.

    3.

    Grill vegetables until well-marked on each side, using an empty sauté pan as a weight. Remove and let cool slightly. Chop into bite-sized pieces and return to bowl.

    4.

    Toss with basil leaves. Sprinkle with vinegar. Add 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil if vegetables are dry. Season with salt and pepper. Add a generous grating of fresh parmesan cheese. Serve warm or room temperature.

    Recipe Tags

