This is my go-to recipe for warm-weather entertaining. It's no-cook, full of flavor, only requires a few ingredients and so refreshing. All the elements pair so well together and make for an easy and impressive starter.

Preparation

1.

Slice the tomatoes into 1/3-inch thick slices. Cut the slices into halves or quarters, depending on the size. Arrange the tomatoes on a serving platter and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside.

2.

Add the olive oil, garlic, basil and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a high-powered blender. Turn the blender on low and gradually increase the speed. Blend until smooth.

3.

Drizzle most of the basil-garlic oil over the tomatoes. Tear the burrata balls into large pieces and scatter over the tomatoes. Top the burrata with some of the remaining basil-garlic oil. Serve immediately.