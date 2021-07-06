IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burrata Caprese Salad

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli
Ingredients

  • 2 large heirloom tomatoes
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed
  • 2 cups basil leaves
  • 2 (4-ounce) balls burrata

    • Chef notes

    This is my go-to recipe for warm-weather entertaining. It's no-cook, full of flavor, only requires a few ingredients and so refreshing. All the elements pair so well together and make for an easy and impressive starter.

    Preparation

    1.

    Slice the tomatoes into 1/3-inch thick slices. Cut the slices into halves or quarters, depending on the size. Arrange the tomatoes on a serving platter and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside.

    2.

    Add the olive oil, garlic, basil and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a high-powered blender. Turn the blender on low and gradually increase the speed. Blend until smooth.

    3.

    Drizzle most of the basil-garlic oil over the tomatoes. Tear the burrata balls into large pieces and scatter over the tomatoes. Top the burrata with some of the remaining basil-garlic oil. Serve immediately. 

