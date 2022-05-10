This will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Cabbage is often steamed in Jamaica and served alongside oxtail, jerk chicken or rice and peas. It functions as a counterbalancing cooling element to spicier food. I personally have always found steamed cabbage to be bland. So, to give it some flavor, I braise it in coconut milk, add the acidity of citrus and a punch of ginger-garlic purée, then mount the vegetables with a good amount of butter, a trick lifted from French culinary kitchens. The result is a soothing, creamy-but-light accompaniment that can stand its own against the aggressive flavors of jerk and not be overshadowed.

Preparation

For the ginger-garlic purée:

Combine all the ingredients in a high-powered blender or food processor and process until smooth.

For the cabbage and carrots:

1.

Heat the oven to 300 F and grease an oven-safe pot or 9- by 13-inch baking pan with oil.

2.

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, ginger-garlic purée, onions, coconut milk and salt.

3.

Transfer to the prepared pot or pan and cover tightly with foil (if using a pot, you can just use the pot lid).

4.

Transfer to the oven and cook for 1 hour 40 minutes.

5.

Carefully uncover the pan. The cabbage should be translucent and very tender.

6.

Drop a few pieces of butter into the hot vegetables and stir constantly to melt the butter and emulsify the mixture.

7.

Repeat until you've added all the butter.

8.

Season with lemon juice and salt to taste and serve.