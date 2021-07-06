IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ginger-Miso Pasta Salad

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8-10
RATE THIS RECIPE
(61)
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli
Ingredients

Salad
  • 1 pound cavatappi pasta
  • 3 cups broccoli florets
  • 2 Persian cucumbers, sliced in half, then into 1/4-inch-thick half-moons
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 cup frozen, shelled edamame, thawed
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 3 tablespoons chopped chives, to garnish
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, to garnish
    • Dressing
  • 3 tablespoons white miso paste
  • 3 tablespoons grated ginger
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

    • Chef notes

    No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta salad is filled with edamame, carrots and bell peppers, and its dressing is made with miso, ginger, soy and sesame. It gets better as it sits, which means it's perfect for picnics.

    Preparation

    For the salad:

    Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add in the pasta and cook according to package directions for al dente. When the pasta is al dente, add in the broccoli and cook for 1 minute before draining. Drain and let cool slightly.

    For the dressing:

    Add all the ingredients to a Mason jar, cover and shake to emulsify. Set aside.

    To assemble:

    Add the cucumbers, bell pepper, edamame and carrot to a large bowl. Add in the slightly cooled pasta and broccoli. Pour the dressing onto the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with chopped chives and sesame seeds.

    Ginger-Miso Pasta Salad

    Valerie Bertinelli makes easy summer pasta salad

    July 6, 202105:39

    Recipe Tags

    AsianComfort FoodEasyEntertainingFourth of JulyPicnicQuickSummerVeganVegetarianSide dishes

