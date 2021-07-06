No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta salad is filled with edamame, carrots and bell peppers, and its dressing is made with miso, ginger, soy and sesame. It gets better as it sits, which means it's perfect for picnics.

Preparation

For the salad:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add in the pasta and cook according to package directions for al dente. When the pasta is al dente, add in the broccoli and cook for 1 minute before draining. Drain and let cool slightly.

For the dressing:

Add all the ingredients to a Mason jar, cover and shake to emulsify. Set aside.

To assemble:

Add the cucumbers, bell pepper, edamame and carrot to a large bowl. Add in the slightly cooled pasta and broccoli. Pour the dressing onto the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with chopped chives and sesame seeds.