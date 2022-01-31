5 classic comfort foods get an upgrade for an easy, weeknight dinner

The temperature is dropping, the snow is falling and there's nothing like a hot, cozy meal to warm us up.

Whether those icy roads are keeping everyone home or the school and work week is in full swing, having a few quick and easy recipes to turn to tonight is the answer. The answer to what you may ask? Well, the answer to defrosting those chilly toes and fingertips; to nourishing the mind, body and soul with hot, soothing flavors; to filling the house with deep, nostalgic aromas. Yes, all of that and more.

Each of these unique spins on classic comfort foods feel like a labor of love that require a full day in the kitchen, but they take very little labor at all! Just grab the ingredients you need and get ready to enjoy a seriously cozy night.

Loaded with hearty, plant-based ingredients, this Mexican-inspired stew is guaranteed to make your mouth water. The recipe is vegan if you use a vegan cotija cheese (or omit the cheese topping). It's also wonderfully versatile with other proteins, should you decide to add something in addition to the beans and quinoa. For a non-vegetarian version, pulled chicken works great, too!

There's a good reason they call chicken soup Jewish penicillin, but this recipe is just as good for cold-weather entertaining as it is for reviving anyone feeling a bit under the weather. Just a little bit of saffron infuses the broth so beautifully for an upgrade in flavor and color. After slowly simmering the chicken and veggies to fortify the golden broth, fresh herbs and egg noodles build this classic soup into a hearty and vibrant meal.

Love a deep dish pizza? This meatloaf is for you. It has all the flavors of a cheesy, saucy pepperoni pizza combined with the homestyle goodness of flavorful meatloaf. The tomato sauce topping and surprise of melty mozzarella cheese in the middle take this easy weeknight dish to a whole new level of deliciousness.

Creamy and cozy stovetop macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort food on chilly winter days. Keep it classic using only a good sharp cheddar or switch it up with a mix of your favorite melting cheeses like gruyere or fontina. This comes together quickly, so make sure you have all your ingredients measured out and ready to go when you start making the sauce. No oven required!

Want the secret to a better snow day? The magic behind this Rice Krispies treat recipe is marshmallow fluff. It keeps the treats moist and, along with mini marshmallows, really amps up that toasty, buttery flavor that some treats lack.

