Chef notes

I often have leftover baked potatoes and sometime make a few extra with this salad in mind. It tastes great made fresh and equally good refrigerated and served a day or two later. It's a great barbecue dish to bring to someone's house, too.

Technique tip: For best results, drop the potatoes, warm, on the vinaigrette so they absorb the flavors.

Swap option: Use Yukon Gold instead of Idaho potatoes. You can also make this with sweet potatoes, but you should peel them all instead of half.