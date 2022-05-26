Ingredients
- 2 pounds medium Idaho potatoes
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 scallions, green and white parts thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons grainy (Dijon) mustard
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 large pickle, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons pickle brine
- kosher salt
Chef notes
I often have leftover baked potatoes and sometime make a few extra with this salad in mind. It tastes great made fresh and equally good refrigerated and served a day or two later. It's a great barbecue dish to bring to someone's house, too.
Technique tip: For best results, drop the potatoes, warm, on the vinaigrette so they absorb the flavors.
Swap option: Use Yukon Gold instead of Idaho potatoes. You can also make this with sweet potatoes, but you should peel them all instead of half.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 400 F.2.
Arrange potatoes on a single layer on a baking sheet and place it in the center of the oven.3.
In a bowl large enough to hold the potatoes, whisk together 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, scallions, mustard, red wine vinegar, pickle and brine. Taste for seasoning. Add a spoonful of water or remaining olive oil to loosen or mellow the flavor, if needed.4.
When the potatoes are completely tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, remove them from the oven. Cool for a few minutes. Peel half of them.5.
Place the potatoes in the bowl with the dressing and lightly crush them into smaller pieces with the tines of a fork. Season lightly with salt and toss them in the dressing. Stir to blend.