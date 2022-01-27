IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

67 easy weeknight dinner recipes

67 easy weeknight dinner recipes

These recipes are for your busiest weeknights, when all your energy has been depleted and you need something satisfying on the table, fast.

Sheet-pan cooking: Chicken with potatoes, pork chops with Brussels sprouts

By Erica Chayes Wida

One can never have enough weeknight dinner recipes in their arsenal — recipes that tick all the coveted boxes: easy, quick, satisfying, healthy-ish, balanced, requires little-to-no dishes and, most importantly, inspires joy at the end of a long day. So, we've rounded up our favorite box-ticking recipes.

From easy sheet-pan chicken dinners to hearty beef stew and stir-fries, these dishes are simple enough for a weeknight and delicious enough to be put on repeat. Eating vegetarian or vegan is a breeze with nourishing, protein-packed recipes, and don't forget to put the "fish" in efficient with a number of easy seafood dinners. To top it all off, we included dinnertime's most underrated star: the egg, which is a quick way to throw some protein (and the best built-in sauce) onto your meal.

Winner, winner, chicken (and turkey) dinners

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

Chris Kimball

Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa with the punch of harissa married to Italian influence with the pasta shells.

Baked Chicken and Ricotta Meatballs with Broccolini
Patricia Niven
Get The Recipe

Baked Chicken and Ricotta Meatballs with Broccolini

Yasmin Fahr

Chicken and ricotta meatballs are lighter than their beefy counterparts and don't require a lot of work. Baking skips the time and mess of browning on the stovetop and leaves you with one mixing bowl and sheet pan to clean at the end — and, most importantly, 20 delicious meatballs to savor with a side of crisped broccoli.

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken

Valerie Bertinelli

The sweet tomatoes beautifully balance the bracing acidity of the tangy sherry vinegar and briny olives in this easy chicken dinner that has a bright pop of flavor in every bite.

Turkey Bolognese
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Turkey Bolognese

Joy Bauer

This dish is pure comfort food — a hearty, rich Bolognese, packed with delicious vegetables and satisfying ground turkey. You can serve it over spaghetti squash, zoodles or whole-grain pasta — eater's choice.

Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts

Seamus Mullen

The spicy harissa, sweet pomegranate, crunchy walnuts and fresh mint distinguish this roast chicken from the typical rosemary, sage and thyme poultry seasoning. Also, the whole thing only takes about 30 minutes to make, which makes it an easy dinner idea that's as quick as it is comforting.

Citrus-Roasted Turkey Breast
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Citrus-Roasted Turkey Breast

Laura Vitale

This recipe is fantastic to make and serve for a smaller crowd. It's also not as intimidating as cooking a whole turkey if you're new to the kitchen. The compound butter with the citrus and smoked paprika is absolutely incredible.

Sheet-Pan Pesto Chicken with Broccoli Rabe and Baby Potatoes
Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Pesto Chicken with Broccoli Rabe and Baby Potatoes

Casey Barber

Craving a comforting roast chicken dinner but don't have the time for an elaborate prep? This savory Italian-flavored meal includes the main dish, plus all the hearty sides all in one sheet-pan. Just take 10 minutes out of your day, then let the oven do the work.

Healthy One-Pan Chicken 'Fried' Rice
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Healthy One-Pan Chicken 'Fried' Rice

Joy Bauer

When life hands you leftover rice, make your own chicken "fried" rice. It’s just like the dish you’d order for takeout, but you're using up all the almost-ready-to-be-tossed vegetables in your own fridge.

Air-Fryer Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce
Aubrie Pick
Get The Recipe

Air-Fryer Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Gina Homolka

Chicken satay is a popular Southeast Asian dish that's typically grilled on skewers and served with a spicy peanut sauce as an appetizer. This recipe skips the skewers and the grill and air-fries the chicken instead, which is perfect for weeknight dinners.

Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese
Courtesy Kristin Teig
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese

Giada De Laurentiis

Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but rice flour and gluten-free panko make it a little lighter and easier on the stomach. Giada serves it the way they do in Italy, topped with an arugula salad dressed with lemon and salt, or without the salad and just a squeeze of lemon juice.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga
Kevin Curry
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga

Kevin Curry

This dish is so versatile, and it's also great for meal prep. Whether you're making tacos or stuffed bell peppers, it's something that you'll enjoy all week long.

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Jammy Tomatoes and Pancetta
Julia Gartland for The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Jammy Tomatoes and Pancetta

Melissa Clark

In this relatively speedy sheet-pan dinner, boneless, skinless chicken thighs are seasoned with a savory, cumin-scented spice mix and roasted with whole garlic cloves and cherry tomatoes, which turn soft and sweet in the oven's heat.

Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken

Joy Bauer

Sweet, saucy and oh-so-delish, this is a dish your whole crew will really enjoy. It’s bright, colorful and packed with protein and other countless nutrients, thanks to the chunks of juicy pineapple, red onion and bell peppers. The best part? This recipe comes together fast on a single sheet pan.

Chicken Salmoriglio
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Chicken Salmoriglio

Chris Kimball

Chicken salmoriglio is a prime example of Sicilian cooking: fresh herbs, lemon, honey, olive oil and greens. Simple and exceptional.

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella

Siri Daly

Dark-meat chicken and bread come together all in a sheet pan for this delicious meal. Tossed together with delicious dressing and fresh greens make it a win-win weeknight meal.

Dijon Chicken with Tuscan Kale, Yukon Potatoes and Parmesan
Roze Traore
Get The Recipe

Dijon Chicken with Tuscan Kale, Yukon Potatoes and Parmesan

Roze Traore

This Dijon chicken combines easy cooking techniques with big flavor. Each ingredient in this recipe adds a layer of flavor. This one-pot dish allows fresh ingredients to unite and produce a lively yet comforting meal.

Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Joy Bauer

This quick and easy one-sheet wonder requires just a handful of basic ingredients and features a smoky and flavorful marinade for the chicken that the whole family will love. The crispier the Brussels sprouts, the more delicious, so don't be afraid to let them get nice and brown.

Sheet-Pan Turkey Meatloaf and Smashed Potatoes
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Turkey Meatloaf and Smashed Potatoes

Siri Daly

This meatloaf is light in texture but heavy in flavor, and when it's combined with this potato recipe and cooked on just one sheet pan … it's pretty much an award-winning dish.

Easy Skillet Chicken Parm
Kid in the Kitchen
Get The Recipe

Easy Skillet Chicken Parm

Melissa Clark

This is a lighter, quicker but just as cheesy version of chicken Parm — no deep-frying required! Serve it with a big green salad on the side.

The Good Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

The Good Chicken

Elizabeth Heiskell

"When I tell my kids we're having chicken for dinner, they always ask if it's 'the good chicken,' says Elizabeth Heiskell. "'Yes, the good chicken,' I reply, and the celebration begins. This is the chicken breast that's gussied up and gets them excited."

Hearty beef and pork dishes

Steak and Veggies with Zesty Chimichurri
Jennifer Causey / Cooking Light August 2017
Get The Recipe

Steak and Veggies with Zesty Chimichurri

Hunter Lewis

Folks at the table may think you've labored away in the kitchen for hours on this restaurant-worthy steak dinner. But, in actuality, it requires only five fresh ingredients and takes 20 minutes to make. The cilantro chimichurri adds a summery pop to the grilled tenderloin, juicy yellow squash and crispy potatoes.

Cumin-Roasted Pork Chops and Brussels Sprouts
Christopher Testani for The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Cumin-Roasted Pork Chops and Brussels Sprouts

Melissa Clark

The best part about this dish is all the different textures! The sage chips and cumin seeds give this recipe such a great crunch and bursts of flavor. The secret to perfect pork lies in the resting period, so it reabsorbs all the juices.

One-Pot Ropa Vieja
Courtesy Alejandra Ramos
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Ropa Vieja

Alejandra Ramos

The combination of rich savory flavors and ease of cooking that make ropa vieja one of Alejandra Ramos's go-tos for busy days and easy entertaining. Though classic versions of the recipe often call for cooking the beef and sauce separately, this one-pot version allows for both to cook together, making for extra tender and flavorful meat.

Spicy Beef Stir-Fry with Basil
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spicy Beef Stir-Fry with Basil

Amanda Hesser

Leela Punyaratabandhu, a food blogger, adapted this recipe from Soei, a family-run restaurant in Bangkok, where she grew up. The cooking method is fast: You sauté a mashed paste of chiles and garlic in lard, then add thinly sliced beef to the hot pan, followed by fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, a smidge of palm sugar and a smattering of makrut lime leaves to glaze and swaddle the beef.

One-Pot Beef Stew with Ketchup
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Beef Stew with Ketchup

Casey Barber

Ready to try the best beef stew of your life? This flavor-packed version is incredibly easy to make because it all comes together in one pot.

Italian Sausage and Peppers on Garlic Bread
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Italian Sausage and Peppers on Garlic Bread

Laura Vitale

The combination of sausage and peppers stewed in a deeply flavorful tomato-based sauce, topped with provolone and toasted onto crunchy garlic bread, is a perfect make-ahead dish that gets even better the longer it sits.

Vietnamese Steak Salad
Ed Anderson
Get The Recipe

Vietnamese Steak Salad

Michael Symon

This recipe starts with an umami-rich marinade that takes its cues from Vietnamese, Thai and even Korean kitchens. In addition to this salad, we like to use this dressing as a base for stir-fries, a marinade for meats bound for the grill, or sneak it into a savory caramel and serve with vegetables, fish, chicken or pork.

Sheet-Pan Italian Sausage with Kale, Cannellini Beans and Tomatoes
Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Italian Sausage with Kale, Cannellini Beans and Tomatoes

Casey Barber

Buttery cannellini beans and kale pair wonderfully with this peppery, nutritious Italian sausage dinner. A delightfully easy meal for any night of the week, the whole thing only takes 10 minutes to put together in one sheet-pan and takes just 30 minutes to bake.

Make-Ahead Seasoned Ground Beef
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Make-Ahead Seasoned Ground Beef

Laura Vitale

This is a great basic recipe that can be transformed in any way you like and requires only a few simple ingredients, many of which you might already have on hand.

Magical One-Pot Spaghetti
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Magical One-Pot Spaghetti

Gabi Moskowitz

What should you make? Magical one-pot spaghetti is an excellent option. Why? Not only is it easy, but everyone likes spaghetti. And, with some minor adjustments to the recipe, it can be made vegan or vegetarian.

Eggs for dinner

Shakshuka
Jennifer Davidson
Get The Recipe

Shakshuka

Ayesha Nurdjaja

This recipe is weeknight-worthy because it easily feeds a large group, and the sauce can be made ahead. Once the sauce is ready, the dish comes together quickly and is warm and satisfying on a chilly day. Best of all, it is extremely adaptable: Add merguez or your favorite sausage, if you like.

Sheet Pan Kimchi Fried Rice with Baked Eggs
Hetty McKinnon
Get The Recipe

Sheet Pan Kimchi Fried Rice with Baked Eggs

Hetty McKinnon

"Frying" rice in the oven, on a sheet pan, is not only possible, it actually produces the perfect amount of crisping. As with all sheet pan recipes, it’s the perfect throw-it-in-the-oven dish — simply toss your cold rice with veggies, kimchi and seasonings, spread it all onto a sheet pan and let a hot oven do the "frying" for you.

Broccoli Cheese Quiche
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Broccoli Cheese Quiche

Elizabeth Heiskell

A quiche might sound fancy and difficult but this is actually one of the most versatile recipes that is also easy to make ahead. It is, of course, a lovely brunch item but makes a delightful supper when served with a salad.

Eggs in Purgatory with Garlic Bread
Anthony Michael Contrino
Get The Recipe

Eggs in Purgatory with Garlic Bread

Anthony Contrino

Eggs in purgatory, or uova in purgatorio, is the Neapolitan version of shakshuka. The spicy, bright red tomato sauce and fast-cooking eggs makes for a quick and light dinner. Chef Anthony Contrino likes to serve it with a simply dressed side salad.

Egg Roll Bowls
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Egg Roll Bowls

Joy Bauer

Satisfy your cravings with a deconstructed version of the fried classic — flavorful spices and veggie-filled inside — that cuts the carbs and pumps up the protein. Plus, it's ready in a mere 20 minutes.

Spaghetti Carbonara with Fried Eggs
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti Carbonara with Fried Eggs

Brandi Milloy

Ringing in at under $15 total, this recipe is perfect as a fast and easy weeknight dinner (or weekend brunch!).

Savory Steamed Egg Custard
Courtesy Megan Zhang
Get The Recipe

Savory Steamed Egg Custard

Megan Zhang

At the end of a trying day, the forgiving dish asks for little — no arduous chopping, stirring or washing. All it takes is a bit of calm whisking, followed by a quiet wait while the dish steams. Yet, for what little work the process requires, it gives much in return: a reassuringly soft, warm meal that feels toasty in the belly and is delicate on digestion.

Weeknight Fried Rice
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Weeknight Fried Rice

Sam Sifton

If you keep leftover rice in the fridge and some frozen vegetables in the freezer, you'll always have dinner. Dress up these basics with some chopped aromatics, eggs and an additional protein, and you're in business.

Savory Oatmeal with Caramelized Onions and Avocado
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Savory Oatmeal with Caramelized Onions and Avocado

Samah Dada

Similar to congee rice porridge or risotto, oatmeal is a base that absorbs savory flavors beautifully. While many people are used to complementing oats with berries or nuts at breakfast, this broth-cooked comfort food is perfect for lunch or dinner.

On a seafood diet

Sheet Pan Miso Lemon Salmon with Zucchini and Rice
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sheet Pan Miso Lemon Salmon with Zucchini and Rice

Ali Rosen

"There are so many nights I stare into my fridge trying to find the perfect balance between something exciting and something quick. For me it often comes down, again and again, to miso paste and lemon," says Ali Rosen about this simple sheet-pan salmon dish.

Spicy Italian Mackerel Spaghetti
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Get The Recipe

Spicy Italian Mackerel Spaghetti

Stephanie Harris-Uyidi

As a member of the tuna family, mackerel is a delectable, yet underrated fish that deserves more attention. A firm, high-fat fleshed fish, it's known for its bold, savory flavor. When mixed with salty olives, sweet, acidic tomatoes and fresh herbs, this seafood-topped pasta is a must-try.

Roasted Salmon with Mango-Avocado Salsa
Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Get The Recipe

Roasted Salmon with Mango-Avocado Salsa

Gaby Dalkin

This is one of Gaby Dalkin's favorite summer dinners — and for good reason. The light, buttery protein gets a healthy boost from a zesty avocado and mango salsa. What's even better is that you can serve six people in just 30 minutes, from start to finish.

Ginger-Soy Shrimp with Broccolini and Soba Noodles
Judy Joo
Get The Recipe

Ginger-Soy Shrimp with Broccolini and Soba Noodles

Judy Joo

Shrimp don't need much dressing up to be tasty. Here, a simple marinade and quick sauté yields a deeply flavorful and perfectly cooked result. The crunchy broccolini and earthy soba noodles are a great complement to the naturally sweeter shellfish.

Sheet Pan Flounder with Roasted Tomatoes and Black Olives
Gentl + Hyers / "Small Victories" by Julia Turshen
Get The Recipe

Sheet Pan Flounder with Roasted Tomatoes and Black Olives

Julia Turshen

Cooking fish at home often seems intimidating. What type should you buy? Won't it overcook? Will it stick to the pan? Enter this recipe, which is the easiest and tastiest way to make fish for a group. Even if you double the recipe, you can cook all the pieces at the same time; there’s no splattering or mess whatsoever and there’s no chance of the fish sticking to the pan.

Grilled Miso-Glazed Salmon with Broccolini Salad
Nathan Congleton
Get The Recipe

Grilled Miso-Glazed Salmon with Broccolini Salad

Judy Joo

This dish is so full of flavor and healthy at the same time. White miso adds delicate sweetness while upping the umami flavors of fresh salmon. The crunchy, caramelized broccolini is a perfect foil to the tender grilled fish.

Salmon Sloppy Joes
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Get The Recipe

Salmon Sloppy Joes

Stephanie Harris-Uyidi

A savory salmon burger (made with canned fish!) is a crowd-pleaser that tastes like a gourmet dinner treat. It's hard to tell that it's a quick prep and takes hardly any effort at all to get onto the table.

Citrus Baked Cod
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Citrus Baked Cod

Will Gilson

Perhaps you already mastered the art of grilling flaky fish perfectly, but sometimes a foolproof method suits the mood. This simple recipe calls upon the citrus, parsley and onion to infuse the cod with a zesty sweetness that's hard to beat.

Valerie Bertinelli's One-Pan Salmon with Broccoli and Cauliflower
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's One-Pan Salmon with Broccoli and Cauliflower

Valerie Bertinelli

One-pan wonders are one of the best respites from a busy day. You just put the fresh salmon and crisp veggies on a baking sheet, season everything and pop it in the oven to roast. In just 20 minutes, you've got a nourishing dinner for the whole family and only one pan to clean.

Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans
Yasmin Fahr
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans

Yasmin Fahr

In another simple and flavor-packed sheet-pan dinner, white fish is topped with a lemon-dill-mustard dressing for a bright, herby flavor that pairs well with juicy tomatoes and crunchy green beans.

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Baked Salmon
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Baked Salmon

Valerie Bertinelli

This recipe is so easy, yet the fresh herbs and sophisticated flavors make it feel fancy, but the quick prep and cleanup make it easy enough for any weeknight.

Priya Krishna's Orange-Peel Fish
Mackenzie Anne Smith
Get The Recipe

Priya Krishna's Orange-Peel Fish

Priya Krishna

The secret ingredient to this easy and flavorful weeknight fish dish is one that you might be tossing into the compost — an orange peel. With its distinctly sweet, sharp flavor, it lends brightness, texture and aromatics.

Keeping it plant-based

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili
Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Get The Recipe

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili

Gaby Dalkin

This is Gaby Dalkin's go-to vegetarian dinner. It's so easy, everyone loves it (including meat eaters), and it makes for excellent leftovers.

Lentil Bolognese
Julia Gartland
Get The Recipe

Lentil Bolognese

Samah Dada

It's fun to use lentils in a Bolognese in the same way that you would meat, while keeping traditional elements like carrots and onions along for the ride. The result adds a plant-based twist to a traditional and iconic pasta dish.

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Get The Recipe

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach

Yasmin Fahr

This recipe is so low maintenance, you can put it in the oven and then finish odd tasks around my apartment while it cooks (as long as you don't forget to set a timer!). There's something comforting about digging up the thick pieces of lasagna noodles smothered in garlicky red sauce. Plus, the spinach makes it feel at least a little bit healthy.

Chana Masala
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Chana Masala

Samah Dada

Samah Dada makes this Indian staple a bit lighter than it is traditionally prepared. The result is a fast and easy vegan dinner recipe for two, four or however many people are at the table tonight.

Giada's Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan

Giada De Laurentiis

A healthier and simplified version of eggplant Parmesan is a perfect fit for a weeknight meal. Using Japanese eggplants shortens the prep time because you don't have to draw out the moisture with salt (like regular eggplants) for 20 to 30 minutes first.

Pasta Carbonara with Shiitake Bacon
By Chloe
Get The Recipe

Pasta Carbonara with Shiitake Bacon

Chloe Coscarelli

The creamy, indulgent sauce is made from healthy, high-protein tofu, but it tastes like it has all sorts of dairy products in it. Top it with shiitake bacon (simply thinly sliced roasted shiitake mushrooms with olive oil and sea salt) and it’s the perfect bait for your long-term mate!

Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese
Noah Fecks
Get The Recipe

Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese

Ali Rosen

This recipe achieves that wonderful double bonus of being quick to make and quick to reheat. Portobellos are filling while also fulfilling any dietary restrictions; they cook quickly and add a meaty flavor (plus they hold up in the freezer like a dream). In 15 minutes, you'll have a wonderful dinner (or side dish) set to go.

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi
Ed Anderson
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi

Ree Drummond

Packaged gnocchi are one of Ree Drummond's most favorite ingredients for making weeknight dinners easier. This meatless marvel is both a cinch and a revelation: soft and tender gnocchi pillows roasted on a sheet pan with the best variety of veggies and topped with Parmesan and basil.

Sheet Pan Aloo Gobi
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sheet Pan Aloo Gobi

Priya Krishna

Aloo gobi is a fulfilling combo of potatoes and cauliflower sautéed in spices. It’s simple to put together, pretty hands off and its flavor to ease ratio is off the charts. Also, these hearty vegetables are truly exceptional at absorbing and enhancing seasonings.

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
Dylan James Ho and Jeni Afuso
Get The Recipe

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

Anna Hezel

Thanks to a little help from a package of frozen ravioli, you can pull a skillet of toasty, bubbly lasagna from the oven in a little more than half an hour. In this ingenious one-pan supper, make a tomato sauce right in the same skillet used to bake the whole thing.

Sheet Pan Vegetable Coconut Curry Rice
Jerrelle Guy
Get The Recipe

Sheet Pan Vegetable Coconut Curry Rice

Jerrelle Guy

This recipe is perfect for a weeknight meal because everything is conveniently mixed together, dumped right onto a sheet pan and ready to eat in 30 minutes. Once you pull this pan from the oven, the onions will be caramelized, the raisins will be plump, the veggies will be tender and the room will fill with the smell of what Jerrelle Guy likes to call "sheet-pan potpourri."

Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta
Gaby Dalkin
Get The Recipe

Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta

Gaby Dalkin

This lightened-up version of Alfredo sauce is perfect when it's a little chilly outside. The sauce is downright healthy compared to that of a traditional Alfredo and no one would even know the difference, it's so delicious.

One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Ricotta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Ricotta

Mark Bittman

Two simple vegetarian additions turn this easy one-pot pasta into a vibrant main dish. You can customize the ingredients to suit your taste. You can use any kind of noodle you prefer or switch up the greens with chopped kale, escarole or chard instead of spinach.

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta
Lucy Schaeffer
Get The Recipe

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta

Katie Lee Biegel

Enjoy the creamy, satisfying notes of spinach-artichoke dip but in one 20-minute pasta dinner. You can count on frozen spinach and jarred artichoke hearts to make this simply delicious meal shine.

Vegan Mexican Quinoa Stew
Romel Bruno
Get The Recipe

Vegan Mexican Quinoa Stew

Romel Bruno

Loaded with beans, quinoa and veggies, this Mexican-inspired stew is guaranteed to make your mouth water — plus, it's vegan!

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Samah Dada

The avocado cream sauce is both light and refreshing — qualities rarely found in creamy sauces. This sauce also maintains an amazing brightness with the addition of fresh basil and lemon and is extremely versatile.

Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

Valerie Bertinelli

Wake up your weeknight dinner routine with this light and zesty pasta dish. It's quick and easy to throw together and bursting with fresh flavors.

The Most Basic Dal
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

The Most Basic Dal

Priya Krishna

Dal is both an ingredient and a staple dish in Indian cuisine using lentils or legumes. Though many stews may simmer for hours, this is my go-to dal recipe on a weeknight, since it's both easy and flavorful. It cooks really quickly, it has the depth of flavor of a dish that has been sitting on the stove all day, and served with rice or roti (and maybe some sliced cucumbers on the side), it's a complete meal.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.