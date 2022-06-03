Chef notes

I love this recipe because the sauce can be used with an appetizer (served with burrata, for example), over any pasta, and its also great with proteins like halibut or sliced steak.

Technique tip: Blanch basil and spinach to help it keep its color. If the sauce is too thick sauce, thin it down with 2 more cubes of ice and more olive oil.

Swap option: You can swap spinach with arugula.