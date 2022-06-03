Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (4 ounces) fresh basil
- 1/2 cup (4 ounces) fresh spinach
- 2 cloves fresh garlic
- 1/2 cup (4 ounces) grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 ice cubes
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces) olive oil
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Chef notes
I love this recipe because the sauce can be used with an appetizer (served with burrata, for example), over any pasta, and its also great with proteins like halibut or sliced steak.
Technique tip: Blanch basil and spinach to help it keep its color. If the sauce is too thick sauce, thin it down with 2 more cubes of ice and more olive oil.
Swap option: You can swap spinach with arugula.
Preparation1.
Bring a pot of water to a boil; lightly season with salt.2.
Quickly blanch basil and spinach for 15 seconds, then take out and lay flat on a sheet pan to cool.3.
Place the blanched basil and spinach, garlic, Parmesan, ice cubes, cover and turn blender on medium. Drizzle in olive oil 1 ounce at a time. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.