Yangchow Fried Rice

Chef notes

When I’m pressed for time, fried rice is my go-to recipe for a quick one wok meal. It’s so fast because there’s hardly any prep. It’s also super healthy because there’s minimal oil — each serving has just 2 teaspoons of oil.

Technique Tip: You must start with cold cooked rice that’s been fluffed to break it up into individual grains. If the rice was refrigerated into a solid block it will be difficult to stir-fry. Whenever you stir-fry it’s important to use a high smoking point oil like peanut, grapeseed, avocado or safflower oil. A low smoking point oil like sesame or extra virgin olive oil is not suited for high heat cooking.

Swap Option: Instead of cooked shrimp you can use diced roast chicken. The Cantonese make this rice with cha siu, aka barbecued pork but you can use ham. If you want to make this vegetarian you can skip the shrimp and ham and just add 1 cup shelled edamame and 1/2 cup roasted peanuts or cashews.

Equipment needed: Wok