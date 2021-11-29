This flavorful, shredded brisket is one of my favorite dishes for entertaining friends or family since it doesn't require much active time from the cook. Simply combine all the ingredients and let the oven do the work! That leaves you with plenty of time to work on side dishes, clean the house or just hang out with the people you love. This is one of those dishes that tastes even better the second day, so you can prep it the day before and reheat just before serving. I love accompanying this with a cozy side like mashed sweet potatoes or rice. The leftovers are perfect for using in tacos or sandwiches.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Make the spice rub by mixing smoked paprika, salt, black pepper, oregano and red paper flakes in a small bowl.

3.

Place brisket in a roasting pan and rub spice mix on all sides of meat. Turn so brisket is fat-side up in the pan and scatter quartered onions and garlic cloves around the sides.

4.

Whisk together wine and tomato paste and pour around brisket. Add enough broth to the pan so that the liquid covers 3/4 up the side of the meat. If additional liquid is needed, add water. Cover pan tightly with foil and braise in oven about 5 to 6 hours, or until meat is tender.

5.

Scrape off and discard the fat. Use a fork to mash garlic cloves into the sauce and shred the brisket.

6.

Stir meat into the pan sauce. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper, as desired.

7.

Place uncovered brisket under the broiler for 5 minutes and allow the top to crisp slightly.

8.

Serve shredded brisket with your favorite sides or use in tacos, sandwiches or on top of salads.