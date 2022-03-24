SERVINGS
6-8
Ingredients
- 2 large heads romaine lettuce
- 1 extra-large egg yolk, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 large cloves garlic, chopped
- 8-10 anchovy fillets (optional)
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 3 lemons)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3/4 cup good mild olive oil
- 3/4 cup canola oil
- 1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 cups croutons (store-bought or homemade)
Chef notes
Whipping up your own Caesar salad dressing makes all the difference. It is guaranteed to taste fresher, more vibrant and creamier than anything available in a bottle. The list of ingredients may seem intimidating at first glance, but all they need is a blitz in the food processor and the dressing is done!
Special equipment: Food processor fitted with steel blade.
Technique tip: If you’re nervous about raw egg yolk, substitute 2 tablespoons mayonnaise for the yolk.
Preparation
- Separate the lettuce leaves, discarding the cores, wash them carefully, and spin-dry in a salad spinner. Stack the leaves on a cutting board and cut them crosswise into 1½-inch slices. Place them in a large mixing bowl.
- For the dressing, place the egg yolk, mustard, garlic, anchovies, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper into the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Process until smooth. Pour the olive oil and canola oil together in a 2-cup glass measuring cup. With the food processor running, slowly pour the oil mixture through the feed tube (as though you were making mayonnaise) and process until thick. Add ½ cup of the grated Parmesan cheese and pulse 3 times.
- Toss the lettuce with enough dressing to moisten well. Add the remaining one cup of grated Parmesan and toss. Divide the salad among 6 to 8 plates and serve.