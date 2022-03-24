Chef notes

Whipping up your own Caesar salad dressing makes all the difference. It is guaranteed to taste fresher, more vibrant and creamier than anything available in a bottle. The list of ingredients may seem intimidating at first glance, but all they need is a blitz in the food processor and the dressing is done!

Special equipment: Food processor fitted with steel blade.

Technique tip: If you’re nervous about raw egg yolk, substitute 2 tablespoons mayonnaise for the yolk.