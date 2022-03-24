IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ina Garten's Caesar Salad

SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(7)

Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing

March 24, 202205:42
Ina Garten
Ingredients

  • 2 large heads romaine lettuce
  • 1 extra-large egg yolk, at room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 large cloves garlic, chopped
  • 8-10 anchovy fillets (optional)
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 3 lemons)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup good mild olive oil
  • 3/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups croutons (store-bought or homemade)

Chef notes

Whipping up your own Caesar salad dressing makes all the difference. It is guaranteed to taste fresher, more vibrant and creamier than anything available in a bottle. The list of ingredients may seem intimidating at first glance, but all they need is a blitz in the food processor and the dressing is done!

Special equipment: Food processor fitted with steel blade.

Technique tip: If you’re nervous about raw egg yolk, substitute 2 tablespoons mayonnaise for the yolk.

Preparation

  1. Separate the lettuce leaves, discarding the cores, wash them carefully, and spin-dry in a salad spinner. Stack the leaves on a cutting board and cut them crosswise into 1½-inch slices. Place them in a large mixing bowl.
  2. For the dressing, place the egg yolk, mustard, garlic, anchovies, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper into the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Process until smooth.  Pour the olive oil and canola oil together in a 2-cup glass measuring cup.  With the food processor running, slowly pour the oil mixture through the feed tube (as though you were making mayonnaise) and process until thick. Add ½ cup of the grated Parmesan cheese and pulse 3 times.
  3. Toss the lettuce with enough dressing to moisten well. Add the remaining one cup of grated Parmesan and toss. Divide the salad among 6 to 8 plates and serve.    

