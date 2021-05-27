When I was younger, having dinner at hibachi grills was always the highlight of my weekend. This recipe allows you to get the flavors you love from a night out at a hibachi grill, right at home, for way cheaper. It is completely customizable, meaning that you can add or take out any of the veggies, proteins or sauces in the marinade — even try subbing out the rice with par-cooked noodles. Perfect for weeknight meal-prep, freeze-ahead meals and on-the-go grilling, these foil packets are your new summertime sidekick.

Preparation

For the soy marinade:

Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside until ready for use, place into an air-tight container and store in the fridge for up to 7 days or freezer for up to 3 months.

For the hibachi foil packets:

1.

Preheat the oven or grill to 425 F.

2.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the tofu or shrimp, corn, zucchini, red onions, mushrooms, asparagus, bok choy and bell peppers. Then, toss together with the soy marinade.

3.

Place four 18- by 12-inch pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil on the counter. Divide the rice into four servings and evenly place it in the middle of the foil. Place the vegetable mixture on top with a tablespoon of butter per packet.

4.

Bring the two opposite ends of the foil together and fold twice to seal, then fold in the other sides, creating leak-proof packets. Place the foil packets onto a baking tray and place them into the oven or directly onto the grill, close the grill and cook for 20 minutes.

5.

Carefully open the packets (hot steam will escape). Top each packet with chopped chives, lemon juice and additional chili paste and soy sauce.