3 easy one-pot recipes to make kitchen cleanup a cinch

Is there anything better than enjoying a delicious dinner? Not having to clean up a messy kitchen after the cooking is done! Beloved by busy families and people who hate doing dishes, one-pot meals are always a time saver when it comes to cleanup. TODAY Table chefs Elena Besser, Kevin Curry and Priyanka Naik are in the TODAY All Day kitchen cooking up a few of their favorite hearty and flavorful meals that come together in just one cooking vessel.

Besser makes a short-cut creamy chicken pot pie with a flaky puff pastry crust. Then Curry prepares a stick-to-your-ribs sausage and tortellini soup with kale and tomatoes. And Naik whips up Thai-inspired green curry with noodles topped with crispy pan-fried tofu.

Elena Besser's veggie-packed chicken pot pie

When I was a kid and my parents were out of town or out to dinner, my siblings and I would heat up frozen chicken pot pies — and they hit the spot every time! There is nothing like the warmth of a chicken pot pie. It is a feel-good dish that just makes you all warm and fuzzy inside. This version is all about celebrating spring produce with a veggie-packed, one-pan pot pie that the whole family will absolutely love.

Kevin Curry's Tuscan tortellini soup

This soup is hearty and filling without feeling heavy. The plump tortellini and rich sausage crumbles add robust flavor, while leafy kale and bright tomatoes keep the soup on the lighter side. It's great for serving any time of year and comes together in one pot so clean up is as easy as it gets. Plus, this recipe makes eight generous portions, so it's a great make-ahead meal.

Priyanka Naik's green curry noodles with crispy tofu and veggies

Making curry paste from scratch might sound intimidating, but it's really not and I promise you it's totally worth it! With a mini food processor, you can have fresh and fragrant curry paste in no time. Spicy ginger, zingy lemongrass, garlic and more spices come together to make a delicious mix that I just love over edamame noodles with fresh veggies.