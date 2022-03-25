Chef notes

This recipe is a fun change of pace to traditional pasta recipes. It is the perfect combination of herby, nutty, sweet and salty and it is sure to be on rotation in your household. I love that the sauce comes together in a food processor and the addition of dates creates a really fun contrast in every bite.

Technique tip: While blending the sauce, use a tamp to make sure the greens are moving and blending at a proper rate. Always use pasta water in any pasta you are cooking, it is the glue that marries the pasta and the sauce and is the difference between a saucy, coated pasta and a pasta where the sauce runs right off. Sauce can be made up to 1 day in advance.

Swap option: Pine nuts can be swapped for walnuts or almonds, spinach can be swapped for blanched kale, rigatoni can be swapped for any other pasta of your choice. Preferably a noodle with a hole that can hold all that saucy goodness.

Special equipment: High-speed blender or food processor.