Swap Option: Instead of cashew nuts you can use almonds, peanuts to pine nuts.

Technique Tip: Never use a nonstick wok or skillet for preparing this dish or any stir-fry. Most nonstick cookware is not suited for high heat cooking and will not properly sear the chicken.

When I was writing "Wisdom of the Chinese Kitchen" Cashew Chicken was one of the first recipes I asked my father to teach me because his was so exceptional. Stir-frying this recipe always makes me think of my him.

Preparation

1.

In a medium bowl, soak the mushrooms in 1/3 cup cold water for 30 minutes or until softened. Drain and squeeze dry, reserving the soaking liquid. Cut off and discard stems, and think slice the caps.

2.

Cut chicken into 1-inch cubes. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, rice wine, cornstarch, sugar, and salt. Stir-to combine and set aside.

3.

Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and ginger, and stir-fry 10 seconds. Carefully add the chicken mixture, spreading it in the wok. Cook, undisturbed 1 to 2 minutes, letting chicken begin to brown. Then using a metal spatula, stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes, or until chicken is browned on all sides but not cooked through. Transfer chicken to a plate and set aside.

4.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil to the wok and then add garlic, mushrooms, and red pepper, and stir-fry 1 minute. Swirl in reserved mushroom soaking liquid and stir-fry until almost all the liquid has evaporated, about 1 minute.

5.

Return the chicken to the wok with any juices that have accumulated, along with the cashews and the reminding tablespoon of soy sauce and str-fry 1 to 2 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Serve immediately.