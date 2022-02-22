Chef notes

In this recipe, I took a traditional, beloved dish and made it heart-healthy without sacrificing flavor. I swapped out red fatty meat for lean turkey, white bread for whole-grain bread, and deep-frying for air-frying, achieving the same delicious results. My husband and I came from two different worlds: He was a triathlete eating seeds and gels and rarely ate vegetables. I told him on our first date, "I’ll take care of your stomach if you take care of my heart." Allan inspired me by example and encouraged me to embrace exercise as a lifestyle habit. This has had a trickle effect on our entire family, and I taught him to appreciate and love food and embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle — focusing on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Swap options: This same recipe can be used with ground beef, ground chicken and even plant-based "meat" to make it vegetarian. In addition, if you don’t have Calabrian chili paste, you can swap in Italian red pepper flakes.

Special equipment required: The air fryer achieves that golden crust on outside and moistness on inside without added fat. if you don’t have one, use the oven and bake for 20 minutes at 350 F and place on broil for final few minutes.