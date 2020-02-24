15 fast, fresh and flavorful salmon recipes

Never fear fish! These easy meals are packed with protein and heart-healthy fats.
Andrew Scrivani / NYT

By Erica Chayes Wida

Salmon is the type of fish that makes it easy to love seafood. It doesn't take very long to cook, so it's great for weeknight meals, it falls in line with a variety of healthy diets — from pescatarian to Mediterranean — and it has a mild, buttery flavor that makes it appealing to diners of all ages.

There are so many ways to enjoy salmon: Whether you roast it, grill it or sauté it, it's always undeniably delicious.

So when a hankering for seafood strikes or there's a big filet of coho, wild Atlantic or sockeye on sale at the fish market, make salmon the star in one of TODAY Food's favorite recipes.

Valerie Bertinelli's Herb-Roasted Salmon with Avocado Salsa
Valerie Bertinelli

Fresh green herbs and a zesty avocado salsa add plenty of bright, bold flavors to this salmon dish. Valerie Bertinelli recommends getting a little salsa on the fork with every bite of fish to maximize the amazing textures and tastes of the meal.

Giada's Pan-Roasted Salmon with Summer Orzo Succotash
Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis certainly knows how to dress up fish. This pan-roasted dish is paired with a summery orzo succotash. However, it can be made any time of year — just use whatever produce is in season.

Valerie Bertinelli's One-Pan Salmon with Broccoli and Cauliflower
Valerie Bertinelli

In a pinch for time? This one-pan recipe takes 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to bake. Just put the fresh salmon and crisp veggies on a baking sheet, season everything well and pop it in the oven to roast. In just 20 minutes, you've got a flavorful and healthy dinner ... and only one pan to clean!

Blackened Salmon with Pineapple-Avocado Salsa
Brittany Williams

Add spice to salmon by giving it a blackened topping of chili powder, sea salt and cayenne pepper. When paired with a refreshing pineapple-avocado salsa, this is an unbeatable low-carb meal.

Miso-Glazed Salmon
Ivan Orkin

The beauty of this dish is its simplicity. It only has five ingredients, but each plays a vital part in the recipe. The miso adds flavor, the sake and mirin season the fish, and the mayo promotes the development of a beautifully browned finishing touch.

Sunny Anderson's BBQ Salmon
Sunny Anderson

This recipe is quick, but it also makes for great leftovers and can be turned into multiple meals. Add it to pasta, serve it with simple greens or even on top of a potato salad.

Salmon Braised in Tomato Sauce (Salmon Chraimeh)
Bianca Borges

In this 30-minute, one-skillet dish, salmon fillets are cooked in a spicy, tomato-based sauce. Inspired by the Sephardic dish chraimeh (fish braised in a mildly spicy sauce), this savory meal is full of complex flavors.

Melissa Clark's Salmon With Anchovy-Garlic Butter
Melissa Clark

Minced anchovies and garlic add a complex salinity to seared salmon, enriching and deepening its flavor. To get the most out of them, the anchovies and garlic are mashed into softened butter, which is used in two ways: as a cooking medium and as a sauce. This dish can also be ready in just 25 minutes.

One-Pan Teriyaki Salmon
Jessica Sepel

This salmon dinner is full of healthy fats, protein and nutrients that will help your skin glow and make your gut feel better. Glazed in a sweet and salty teriyaki sauce, it's an easy, fuss-free meal you'll want to make almost every day.

Sous Vide Herbed Salmon with Yogurt Sauce
Melissa Clark

Cooking salmon sous vide produces the most buttery, silken-textured fish imaginable. Here, the fish is slathered with herbs before cooking, then topped with a garlicky sauce. The yogurt sauce makes a great salad dressing, too, so add some sliced cucumbers to serve on the side.

Salmon Cubano Sandwiches
Geoffrey Zakarian

This sandwich is a totally unconventional version of a classic Cuban, but the mustard and cheese are an excellent complement to the salmon.

Salmon Fried Rice with Lots of Vegetables
Melissa Clark

Tender bits of salmon, crisp bits of savory brown rice and loads of vegetables make this a colorful and nutritious dinner that can be on the table in just 30 minutes.

Parchment-Packet Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Potatoes
Gaetano Arnone

Cooking fish in parchment paper is a great way to ensure that there's minimal cleanup after the meal. You can even eat it right out of the paper pouch, which makes for a fun presentation.

Grilled Foil-Packet Salmon with Snap Peas and Edamame Pesto
Ryan Scott

If you've never tried a foil-packet recipe, this one is a great place to start. Throw salmon filets into foil packets with all the healthy fixings and grill them for a fresh weeknight dinner that's also visually stunning when plated.

Roasted Salmon with Green Curry and Fennel
Noah Poses

This lusciously spiced dish is all about the quality of the salmon, so make sure your fish is very fresh. There are wonderful layers of flavor in the sauce and fennel adds a refreshing touch to every bite.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.