IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At Home with Jill Martin: Up to 80% off beauty kits, kitchen gadgets and more

Baked Ziti Bolognese

COOK TIME
55 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(31)
TODAY
Anthony Scotto
COOK TIME
55 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(31)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ziti or penne pasta
  • kosher salt, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound ground beef (80/20 blend)
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 4 cups jarred marinara or pasta sauce
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups fresh ricotta cheese, divided
  • 12 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan

    • Chef notes

    This baked pasta is the definition of Italian comfort food. It's filled with hearty meat sauce and creamy ricotta cheese then topped with melty mozzarella and flavorful Parmesan cheese. It's perfect for a casual family dinner and impressive enough to serve to guests.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Heat a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook to al dente. Drain pasta through a colander. Toss with a little olive oil so the pasta does not stick together while you make the sauce; set aside.

    3.

    Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering hot, add the ground meat. Break up any large chunks of meat as it cooks. Brown well and season with salt to taste.

    4.

    When the meat is mostly browned, add the onions and stir well to combine. Sauté everything until the onions are translucent and beginning to brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, basil, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes and stir to combine. Cook 1 minute then add the tomato sauce and stir well. Bring to a simmer. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper, if needed.

    5.

    Spread a thin layer of the sauce in the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch casserole pan then dot the surface with half the ricotta cheese. Ladle a spoonful of sauce into the pasta, stir it well and then add the pasta into the casserole. Pour the rest of the sauce over the pasta, dot the remaining ricotta cheese over the pasta and sprinkle on top both the mozzarella and the Parmesan cheese. At this point, you can cool, cover and refrigerate or freeze to save for later.

    6.

    Bake uncovered in oven until the top is lightly browned and the cheese melted, about 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

    Baked Ziti Bolognese

    Anthony Scotto makes baked ziti for Fix-Ahead Friday

    Oct. 8, 202105:24

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianTODAY with Hoda & JennaComfort FoodDinnerEasterEntertainingEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice