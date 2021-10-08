This baked pasta is the definition of Italian comfort food. It's filled with hearty meat sauce and creamy ricotta cheese then topped with melty mozzarella and flavorful Parmesan cheese. It's perfect for a casual family dinner and impressive enough to serve to guests.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Heat a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook to al dente. Drain pasta through a colander. Toss with a little olive oil so the pasta does not stick together while you make the sauce; set aside.

3.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering hot, add the ground meat. Break up any large chunks of meat as it cooks. Brown well and season with salt to taste.

4.

When the meat is mostly browned, add the onions and stir well to combine. Sauté everything until the onions are translucent and beginning to brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, basil, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes and stir to combine. Cook 1 minute then add the tomato sauce and stir well. Bring to a simmer. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper, if needed.

5.

Spread a thin layer of the sauce in the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch casserole pan then dot the surface with half the ricotta cheese. Ladle a spoonful of sauce into the pasta, stir it well and then add the pasta into the casserole. Pour the rest of the sauce over the pasta, dot the remaining ricotta cheese over the pasta and sprinkle on top both the mozzarella and the Parmesan cheese. At this point, you can cool, cover and refrigerate or freeze to save for later.

6.

Bake uncovered in oven until the top is lightly browned and the cheese melted, about 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.