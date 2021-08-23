Chef notes

This recipe is my take on the national dish of the Philippines. It's something I adore and have always loved eating and making. Simplistic and cheap, yet incredibly delicious, this dish gets better as the days go by and can be repurposed in so many different ways for all your make-ahead dinner plans.

Technique tip: Cooking mostly on medium heat ensures great texture throughout the meat.

Swap option: Pork can be swapped with chicken thighs or beef short rib.