This recipe is my take on the national dish of the Philippines. It's something I adore and have always loved eating and making. Simplistic and cheap, yet incredibly delicious, this dish gets better as the days go by and can be repurposed in so many different ways for all your make-ahead dinner plans.
Technique tip: Cooking mostly on medium heat ensures great texture throughout the meat.
Swap option: Pork can be swapped with chicken thighs or beef short rib.
Preparation1.
Heat an empty stock pot on high for 2 minutes without touching it.2.
Add vegetable oil and heat for 10 seconds.3.
Add pork and garlic and stir, browning for 1 minute.4.
Stir in Sriracha, oyster sauce and black pepper and cook for 3 minutes.5.
Add vinegar, soy sauces, stock and bay leaves, and stir. Bring to a hard rolling boil, cover with a lid and continue to boil for 5 minutes on high.6.
Then reduce heat to medium and let cook for 1 hour and 5 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or so. Remove from heat and let rest, lid on, for 10 minutes.7.
Pull pork adobo with two forks to shred.8.
Serve over a bed of jasmine rice with 2 tablespoons of braising liquid poured over each plate of shredded pork and rice.