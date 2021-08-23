IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pork Adobo

COOK TIME
1 hr 15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-5
RATE THIS RECIPE
(131)
Courtesy Katie Stilo
Jordan Andino
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 pounds pork butt, boneless, cut into 1½-inch cubes
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1 cup Datu Puti Cane Vinegar
  • 1/3 cup Pearl River Bridge Mushroom-Flavored Dark Soy Sauce
  • 1/3 cup Silver Swan Special Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 3 bay leaves
  • steamed jasmine rice (about 5 to 6 servings)

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is my take on the national dish of the Philippines. It's something I adore and have always loved eating and making. Simplistic and cheap, yet incredibly delicious, this dish gets better as the days go by and can be repurposed in so many different ways for all your make-ahead dinner plans.

    Technique tip: Cooking mostly on medium heat ensures great texture throughout the meat.

    Swap option: Pork can be swapped with chicken thighs or beef short rib.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat an empty stock pot on high for 2 minutes without touching it. 

    2.

    Add vegetable oil and heat for 10 seconds.

    3.

    Add pork and garlic and stir, browning for 1 minute. 

    4.

    Stir in Sriracha, oyster sauce and black pepper and cook for 3 minutes. 

    5.

    Add vinegar, soy sauces, stock and bay leaves, and stir. Bring to a hard rolling boil, cover with a lid and continue to boil for 5 minutes on high.

    6.

    Then reduce heat to medium and let cook for 1 hour and 5 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or so. Remove from heat and let rest, lid on, for 10 minutes.

    7.

    Pull pork adobo with two forks to shred.

    8.

    Serve over a bed of jasmine rice with 2 tablespoons of braising liquid poured over each plate of shredded pork and rice. 

    Recipe Tags

    South AsianComfort FoodDinnerEasyMake AheadOne potEntrées

