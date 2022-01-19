IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

Sheet Pan Miso Lemon Salmon with Zucchini and Rice

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(21)
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Ali Rosen
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(21)

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons miso paste
  • 2 lemons, juiced
  • 3 cups cooked rice
  • 4 (6- to 8-ounce) salmon fillets
  • 2 large zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds
  • salt
  • Chopped chives (optional)

    • Fulfilled byWalmart Logo

    Chef notes

    There are so many nights I stare into my fridge trying to find the perfect balance between something exciting and something quick. For me it often comes down, again and again, to miso paste and lemon. These two little ingredients that pack as much punch as another 20 combined. If you aren't familiar with miso paste, it is a form of fermented soybeans that somehow delivers an incredible amount of umami flavor in a tiny spoonful.

    So when I need a quick weeknight sauce for almost anything the answer is usually the bright zest of a lemon combined with the earthy flavor bomb of umami. From salad dressings to soups it can be your secret weapon. But the easiest full meal that I keep going back to is this sheet pan miso lemon salmon with zucchini and rice. It's an entire meal that goes in the oven for less than 10 minutes and comes out ready to satisfy.

    Technique tip: Broiling the salmon gives it the foolproof dichotomy of browned exterior with juicy interior. And the zucchini and rice take to the broiler perfectly, adding a bit of crisp to otherwise standard fare. It just so happens to also be among the fastest ways to cook something.

     

    RELATED: TODAY recipes are now shoppable — and it makes ordering groceries online so easy

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the broiler, ensuring oven rack is 6 inches from the top. In a bowl, combine the miso paste with the lemon juice using a whisk.

    2.

    Place a piece of parchment paper on a sheet pan. Spread out the rice on top until it is flat. Drizzle approximately half of the miso-lemon mixture on top. Place the salmon, skin side down, on top of the rice.

    3.

    Place zucchini slices evenly around the salmon. Drizzle the remaining miso-lemon mixture on top of the zucchini and salmon and then sprinkle with a dash of salt.

    4.

    Place the sheet pan in the oven and broil for 8-10 minutes, until the salmon is your desired temperature. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chives, if desired. Serve hot.

    Sheet Pan Miso Lemon Salmon with Zucchini and Rice

    Recipe Tags

    DinnerEasyHealthyOne potQuickSeafoodTODAY TableEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice