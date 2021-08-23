IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Leftover Pork Adobo Torta

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Courtesy Katie Stilo
Jordan Andino
Ingredients

Quick-Pickled Onions
  • 1 cup white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced onions
    • Torta
  • 1 pandesal (Filipino bread roll), split
  • 1/2 cup leftover Pork Adobo (recipe linked above)
  • 1/4 cup shredded Jack/cheddar cheese
  • Pork Adobo braising liquid (from recipe linked above)
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 2 thin slices tomato
  • 1/4 avocado, sliced thin

    • Chef notes

    One of the best things about pork adobo is that it gets even better with time. After a day or so of bathing in its juices, it's time to put the leftovers to good use — in tortas — with quick-pickled onions, melty cheese, creamy avocado spread, Sriracha and mayo.

    Use the leftovers from my Pork Adobo in this recipe.

    Preparation

    For Quick-Pickled Onions:

    Boil vinegar, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan.

    Once boiling, remove from heat and place onion in hot liquid for minimum of 15 minutes at room temperature.

    For the Torta:

    1.

    In a medium sauté pan, gently toast bread until golden-brown. Remove from pan and set aside.

    2.

    Reheat pulled pork and top with cheese and a bit of braising liquid. Cover with lid until cheese is melted and pork is warmed through.

    3.

    Spread mayonnaise and Sriracha on the bottom bun. Add pickled onions and sliced tomato. Place the cheesy pulled pork on top of tomatoes and top with sliced avocado. Place other bun half on top and press down gently to seal together. Enjoy!

    Leftover Pork Adobo Torta

    How to make pork adobo that can be enjoyed all week long

    Recipe Tags

    South AsianEasyMake AheadQuickSandwiches

