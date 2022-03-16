Chef notes

My kids love chicken tenders, and I love when I can make them at home with this simple and tasty recipe! The Parmesan adds a flavorful, crunchy coating to the tender chicken, making it a delicious lunch or dinner. Plus, who doesn’t love a dipping sauce, especially one made with three simple ingredients you’re bound to have in your pantry?

Technique tips: Use a convection oven or air fryer for a crispier exterior and juicier interior. Preheat to 400 F, then cook for 8 minutes, flip and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes. If you do not have an air fryer or convection oven, you can bake the tenders at 450 F for about 20 minutes; however, the chicken will not take on much color.

Swap option: You can use chicken breasts cut into strips instead of chicken tenders.