Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- olive oil nonstick cooking spray
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 large egg whites, lightly beaten
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 pound chicken tenderloins
- kosher salt
Chef notes
My kids love chicken tenders, and I love when I can make them at home with this simple and tasty recipe! The Parmesan adds a flavorful, crunchy coating to the tender chicken, making it a delicious lunch or dinner. Plus, who doesn’t love a dipping sauce, especially one made with three simple ingredients you’re bound to have in your pantry?
Technique tips: Use a convection oven or air fryer for a crispier exterior and juicier interior. Preheat to 400 F, then cook for 8 minutes, flip and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes. If you do not have an air fryer or convection oven, you can bake the tenders at 450 F for about 20 minutes; however, the chicken will not take on much color.
Swap option: You can use chicken breasts cut into strips instead of chicken tenders.
Preparation
For Siri's Special Sauce:
In a medium-sized bowl, stir the mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard until well-combined. Refrigerate for up to 5 days.
For the chicken tenders:1.
Preheat a convection oven to 450 F and spray a quarter sheet pan generously with olive oil nonstick spray.2.
Place the flour and eggs each in a shallow dish. In a third shallow dish, stir the panko and Parmesan until well-combined.3.
Generously season the chicken tenders with salt.4.
Working one tender at a time, dredge in flour, dip in egg and dredge in the breadcrumb mixture, shaking excess off after each dredge.5.
Place the coated chicken tenders onto the prepared sheet pan, spray the chicken with a generous coating of olive oil cooking spray and cook for 10 minutes.6.
Flip the tenders, spray with another coating of olive oil nonstick spray and cook until crispy and the chicken is cooked through, about 4 minutes more.7.
Serve hot with Siri's Special Sauce.