Celebrity weddings 2023: Which stars got married this year?

Every month is wedding season in Hollywood.

We are already halfway through the year, and so far every month has featured a grand or intimate wedding ceremony between two stars.

Celebs like Naomi Watts, Chrishell Stause, Justin Long, Simone Biles and more have all walked down the aisle and exchanged vows with their spouses in front of friends and families.

With so many “I dos,” it can be hard to keep track of all the new couples. Below, find a list of a few of the notable celebrity weddings that have taken place in 2023, along with details about their ceremonies, ranging from intimate to star-studded. compiled a list of all the celebrity weddings this year and included details about their star-studded ceremonies.

Take a look at all the couples who started a new chapter in their love stories in 2023.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup kicked off the summer by getting married. The two actors tied the knot in June and Watts later shared a photo of them on the steps of what appeared to be a courthouse on Instagram.

“The Watcher” star wore a lace, white dress while her husband donned a blue suit. “Hitched!” she captioned the sweet photo of the “Almost Famous” actor placing his arm around her. She included a dove, bonded symbol and heart emoji.

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Actor Beanie Feldstein said “I do” to producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in May. The two wedded at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley surrounded by family and celebrity friends like Sarah Paulson, Ben Platt, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine.

The venue had a special significance for the newlyweds. “It is our happy place together,” Feldstein said in an interview with Vogue.

She added, “I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

After dating for about five years, actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin tied the knot in a ceremony held in her native country of Hungary. The couple told Vogue that they exchanged their vows in the church where her parents married 34 years ago and had another civil ceremony at her family’s property on the island of Harlekin Birtok.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also revealed that they are planning a second wedding in California for the fall.

“We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit — before we start planning the American wedding,” she told Vogue.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long

Actors Kate Bosworth and Justin Long confirmed their engagement on his “Life is Short” podcast in April.

Bosworth, on the podcast, explained that the couple had just gone through “this really hard thing” and said they were “trying to move through things at the time.” A therapist recommended they “(ask) the other what they need.”

“I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session, and I looked at Justin and I said — I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’” she recalled.

“And he really looked at me, and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled, and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh, my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,’” she continued.

Long seemed to subtly announce they were married the following month. Fans also pointed out that he appeared to be wearing a wedding band in one of Bosworth’s Instagram stories on May 15.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Chrishell Stause announced on May 10 that she married G Flip in a sweet Instagram video that included the Australian musician’s song, “Be Your Man.”

The clip was filled with PDA-moments they have shared since they publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2022.

In the caption, the “Selling Sunset” star wrote, “Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

In April, Simone Biles Owens walked down the aisle and married NFL player Jonathan Owens. The four-time Olympic gold medalist uploaded a series of photos from their intimate courthouse wedding in Houston.

A few weeks later, they said “I do” again in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Vogue reported. The gymnast wowed in a semi-sheer, sparkly gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She also wore a hair clip that said, “Mrs.”

She shared some photos from the second ceremony on Instagram. The football player proudly commented below the post, writing, “My beautiful wife.”

Sia and Dan Bernad

Sia and her boyfriend Dan Bernad traveled to Portofino, Italy, and got hitched in May, People reported. The couple had an intimate ceremony at fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s property.

According to the publication, the singer-songwriter and her husband only had four guests in attendance and exchanged vows beneath a gazebo covered in flowers. The “Chandelier” singer donned a mermaid-style gown covered in lace and matching veil.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

Kim Kardashian officiated the wedding of “The White Lotus” star Lukas Gage and hairstylist Chris Appleton, and Shania Twain provided the live entertainment.

In photos from the event, the couple wore matching black ensembles and fur coats. “Ring finger where the rock is,” the actor wrote in his caption.

His husband captioned his post, “We did it” and included a ring emoji before tagging Kardashian and Twain.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge got married in April. While the wedding took place in the South of France, per Vogue, it was all over the internet.

Before the wedding, Richie posted her first-ever TikTok — a get ready with me video — before the big day. And with that, a new "it girl" was born. Hype surrounded every minute detail around the wedding weekend, including videos and photos.

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier

“Boy Meets World” alum Ben Savage proposed to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier in January and announced their engagement news on Instagram.

“The best is yet to come,” he captioned a photo of the pair taking a picture beside a lake in Owensville, Indiana.

Two months later, People reported that the couple had tied the knot.

Stylist Chloe Engelhardt, a friend of the newlyweds, attended their wedding and posted pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

“Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss,’” she gushed in the caption.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins

After searching for love in Bachelor Nation, former Bachelorette Clare Crawley finally found her soulmate in Ryan Dawkins. She revealed they were engaged in October 2022 by sharing a photo of the Mascot Sports CEO getting down on one knee on Instagram.

In February, the two said “I do” in a ceremony in Sacramento, California, where Crawley is from, People reported.

The reality television star told the publication, “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life … I wouldn’t change a thing! Happiest day of my life hands down!”

She posted a few bridal photos on Instagram and wrote, “Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!” in the caption.

Crawley revealed on Instagram on July 12 that the couple are expecting their first child together via surrogate. Dawkins has two daughters from another relationship.

Dawkins commented on the post and gushed, “You are the most incredible wife and bonus mom, bringing so much love & happiness into our lives. Our little one is beyond lucky to have you as a mom. I love you so much. Party of 5!”

Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky

Actor Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky, who started dating in the spring of 2017, got married in January.

Breslin shared the news with the world by simply uploading a picture of a Cartier wedding band on her ring finger. “Ya girl got married y’all,” she wrote in the caption.

“Married my bestest friend," she wrote in the caption of a photo of the couple dancing.

Kunyansky decided to post a funny photo from their special day on his page. He smiled in the picture as his bride looked shocked. “Love my other second half,” he wrote.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira held an extravagant wedding in Miami, Florida, in January, ¡Hola! and Telemundo reported at the time.

While Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez oversaw the ceremony, stars like Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and David and Victoria Beckham sat in the crowd and watched the pair profess their love for each other.

In June, Anthony and Ferreira welcomed their first child together. He announced the arrival of the newborn, his seventh child, in a Father’s Day post on June 18.

“God’s timing is always perfect,” he wrote in English and Spanish in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day.” He included a black-and-white photo of him cradling the infant.

Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur

Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by marrying his “longtime love,” Dr. Anca Faur.

He posted about their nuptials on Twitter, writing, “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.”

Aldrin added, “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

The bride wore a shimmery white gown while the groom sported a classic black tuxedo adorned with some of his medals.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

“Mad Men” alums Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola returned to the location of the show’s series finale, Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, for their nuptials earlier in July, People confirmed.

Before they walked down the aisle, Hamm spoke about looking forward to being a married man on iHeartRadio’s “Table for Two” podcast on June 27.

“I suppose there are two ways to look at anything like that, which is like, ‘Oh, what if it’s terrible?’ But the other way is like, ‘This is meant to be something wonderful,’” he shared at the time.

He continued, “And, so you lean into that aspect of it, which I have been, and it’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it (because) it’s like this is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope. It’s the journey and it’s exciting.”

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown

In May, former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood married Jordan C. Brown in an outdoor ceremony in California’s Napa Valley, People reported.

Underwood told the publication the couple wanted to defy cultural expectations for their nuptials.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” he explained in an interview conducted before the wedding. “And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

The pair honored queer people from the 18th and 19th centuries by posting their secret love letters around the venue.

“It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married,” Brown said.

The newlyweds uploaded pictures from their wedding in a joint post on Instagram. “The Brown-Underwoods,” they wrote in the caption.

Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Thermiotis

Princess Iman, the daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, married businessman Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March.

For the royal occasion, the bride donned a beautiful long-sleeve wedding gown that included a high lace neckline and matching veil. Thermiotis posed beside his wife in a three-piece black and gray suit.

Crown Prince Hussein walked his sister down the aisle before she greeted her father and they exchanged a hug and kiss.

Queen Rania celebrated her daughter’s love story on Instagram. She wrote, “Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!”